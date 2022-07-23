India vs West Indies 2nd One Day International: IND vs WI Head-to-Head Records and Stats

India will lock horns with West Indies in the second ODI on Sunday, July 24. The first ODI between both the sides went down to the last ball and it proved to be an absolute nailbiter with India winning by three runs.

Skipper Shikhar Dhawan found form with the bat after a tough series in England and led from the front when he scored a majestic 97. The Indian bowlers held their nerves in the final five overs and Mohammed Siraj led his side to a win by 3 runs. However, West Indies will be quietly satisfied with the way their bowlers and lower order performed in the first match.

For India, Shikhar Dhawan led the way and he was given great support by Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer. However, their middle order could not take advantage of the platform set by the top 3 and the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson need to hit their stride.

We could see few changes made to the bowling ranks. Avesh Khan could replace Prasidh Krishna as the Karnataka bowler has not been able to pick up wickets in the middle overs.

India vs West Indies ODI Head-to-Head:

Matches Played: 137

India: 68

West Indies: 63

Tied: 2

No Resut: 4

India vs West Indies Previous One Day International:

In the last clash between these two sides, India beat West Indies by 3 runs at the Queens Park Oval in Trinidad.

Last 5 ODI International Results:

India won by 3 runs.

India won by 96 runs.

India won by 44 runs.

India won by 6 wickets.

India won by 4 wickets.

Possible Playing XIs:

India: Shikhar Dhawan ©, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Shamrah Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Gundakesh Motie

Keywords: India vs West Indies, India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Dream 11, India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Head to Head