India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: India head into the second ODI against West Indies on Sunday, looking to wrap up the three-match series.

On Friday, the Men in Blue clinched a thrilling three-run win over West Indies in the ODI series-opener. After India posted 308/7 on the back of knocks from skipper Shikhar Dhawan (97), Shubman Gill (64) and Shreyas Iyer (54), fifties from Kyle Mayers (75) and Brandon King (54) were not enough for West Indies to cross the finish line in Trinidad. They finished their 50 overs with a score of 305/6.

Also Read: Relive Mohammed Siraj's last over heroics as Men in Blue clinch first ODI

With Romario Shepherd and Akeal Hosein in the middle heading into the final over, West Indies needed 15 runs to win from it. Mohammed Siraj bowled the final over, and despite a late scare from Shepherd who scored a boundary in the third ball of the over, Siraj held his nerve to see the game off for India in the end. Seven runs were needed from the last two balls, but Shepherd lost his momentum and failed to collect a boundary off the last two balls.

Nicholas Pooran and Brandon King earlier forged a 51-run stand for the fourth wicket, but had they stitched an even bigger stand, the script of the game would have changed yet again.

West Indies will be looking to get rid of the Indian openers early after Dhawan and Shubman Gill looked dangerous in the first half of the Indian innings.

Here’s all you need to know regarding when and where to watch the second West Indies-India ODI:

When will the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI be played?

The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI will be played on 24 July 2022 (Sunday).

Where will the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI be played?

The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI will be played at Queen's Park Oval at Port of Spain in Trinidad.

What time will the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI start?

The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI will begin at 7 pm IST, with the toss at 6.30 pm IST.

How can I watch the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI LIVE?

The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI will be telecast on DD Sports and live streamed on Fancode website and its app. You can also browse Firstpost.com for over-by-over updates.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.