Preview: India will look to seal the ODI series against West Indies when the two teams face-off in the second ODI on Saturday.

The Men in Blue emerged victorious in a low-scoring first ODI in Barbados on Thursday, with Kuldeep Yadav and Ishan Kishan doing the star turn.

While West Indies will miss out on the ODI World Cup later this year, India are looking to finetune their preparations by trying out various combinations.

On Thursday, Kuldeep finished with impressive figures of 4/6 to rattle out the Windies for just 114 inside 23 overs.

In reply, it was not Rohit Sharma opening with Shubman Gill, but Ishan Kishan. And Kishan displayed his talent, with a 46-ball knock of 52 where he slammed seven fours and a six.

India, however, lost wickets at regular intervals, with Gill (7), Suryakumar (19) and Hardik Pandya (5) all being dismissed for low scores. In the end, it was Ravindra Jadeja (16*) and Rohit Sharma (12*) who took India home with five wickets and 27.1 overs to spare.

Gudakesh Motie was the standout bowler for the West Indies with figures of 2/26, while barring a knock of 43 from Shai Hope, there was nothing much from the other hosts’ batters on what was a tricky surface to bat on.

West Indies will look for an improved showing across all departments.

As far as India are concerned, Kishan was preferred over Sanju Samson in their playing XI and while there are positive signs of Kishan coming good, it is still early to say who would get the nod come the World Cup in October. Of course, Samson would be desperate to get his chance after being in and out of the team of late.

Ahead of the second ODI, here’s all you need to know about when and where to watch the match:

When is the second ODI between West Indies and India?

The second ODI between West Indies and India will be played on 29 July, 2023 (Saturday).

Where will the second ODI between West Indies and India take place?

The second ODI between West Indies and India will take place at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

What time will the second ODI between West Indies and India start?

The second ODI between West Indies and India will start at 7 pm IST, with the toss scheduled to take place 30 minutes prior.

How can I watch the second ODI between West Indies and India?

The second ODI will be broadcast across the Doordarshan Network, including DD National and DD Sports. The match can also be streamed LIVE on Fancode and JioCinema. You can also follow LIVE scores on Firstpost.com.