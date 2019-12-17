India vs West Indies 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs WI in Visakhapatnam Match Live Telecast Online
Here's all you need to know about the coverage of the second ODI between India and West Indies that will take place at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam
After conceding a 1-0 lead to West Indies in the three-match ODI series with a 8-wicket defeat, Virat Kohli-led India will now be eyeing to stay in the hunt with a series-levelling victory in the second one-dayer.
Batting at number four, Shreyas Iyer impressed with a knock of 70 in Chennai, while Rishabh Pant displayed a splendid performance with his maiden ODI fifty, registering 71 runs.
India will hope for an improved bowling performance in the second ODI. AP
However, it was a rare batting failure for captain Virat Kohli as hosts could only manage 287 for eight wickets. West Indies achieved the target with 13 balls to spare.
Sheldon Cottrell was the pick of the bowler for the visitors. He has picked up seven wickets in his last four ODIs, and will once again lead the bowling attack along with captain Kieron Pollard and Jason Holder.
Kohli will hope his bowlers do not disappoint like they did in the previous match. Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Shami were the only wicket-takers for India, while Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope slammed tons in Windies’ victory.
Shivam Dube leaking plenty of runs was a worrying sight for the hosts, and he could make way for Yuzvendra Chahal in the lineup, who would be re-united with Kuldeep Yadav in case of the change.
West Indies, meanwhile, should go ahead with the same playing eleven from the morale-boosting victory.
For the visitors, a victory in the second match would mean their first bilateral ODI series victory over India since 2006, when Brian Lara’s men conquered over Rahul Dravid and Co on Caribbean soil.
Here’s all you need to know about live streaming of the second ODI:
When will India vs West Indies second ODI match take place?
The India vs West Indies second ODI match will take place on 18 December, 2019.
Where will the India vs West Indies second ODI be played?
The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI will be played at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.
What time does the India vs West Indies second ODI begin?
The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI will begin at 1.30 pm IST, with the toss scheduled at 1pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast India vs West Indies 2nd ODI?
The match will be telecast on the Star Sports network in both standard as well as HD format, with live streaming on Hotstar. You can also catch the live score and updates on Firstpost.com.
Updated Date:
Dec 17, 2019 15:57:37 IST
