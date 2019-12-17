West Indies are in high spirits after beating India in first ODI of the three-match series on 15 December. It is not just the victory but the fashion in which Windies pulled it off, will give them confidence going into the second ODI at Visakhapatnam. Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Sheldon Cottrell stood out for West Indies on Sunday.

The young guns in Windies squad combined with able leadership of Kieron Pollard pose a threat for Virat Kohli-led Indian team. The fact that they made the target of 288 runs look so easy tells about the New West Indies that is developing under Pollard and coach Phil Simmons.

India did not bowl well on Sunday. But that should not be troubling Kohli. He can fix that fifth bowler problem by tweaking the playing XI. The worry has been India's fielding. The frequency of catches being dropped has definitely increased and India leaked runs in overthrows as well on Sunday. The fight shown by Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant must have instilled great hope in Kohli.

The second ODI is a chance for the hosts to make it 1-1.

As far as weather report is concerned, there seems to be no chance of rain in the afternoon. In the evening time and night time, though, it will remain partly cloudy, if Accuweather is to be believed.

The second ODI will begins at 1.30 pm IST and will be broadcast on Star Sports and Hotstar. You can check the live scorecard and over-by-over commentary on Firstpost.com as well.

