India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI at Port of Spain weather forecast today: Rain expected to stay away at Queen's Park Oval Stadium

After a rain affected 1st ODI in Guyana between India and West Indies, things are expected to be clear in Port of Spain.

FirstCricket Staff, Aug 11, 2019 14:30:23 IST

Rain has played a key role in proceedings in cricket since May. It affected matches during the World Cup, changed the course of things and has continued its menacing ways in India's series against West Indies. It affected both teams in Florida, during the first two T20Is, and the trend has remained the same in the Caribbean.

India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI at Port of Spain weather forecast today: Rain expected to stay away at Queens Park Oval Stadium

India and West Indies were greeted with rain on the eve of the second ODI in Port of Spain. AFP

The first ODI had a stop-start theme to it and was eventually called off after just 13 overs in West Indies' innings. The start was delayed by 90 minutes before decision was taken to reduce the match to 43 overs a side. As play began, rain returned soon after and two interruptions later, things were called off.

India captain Virat Kohli said interferences during a match that keep forcing players off the field is not a good feeling. "It's probably the worst part of cricket, a stop-start is never a good feeling. Either it should rain out or play the full game. The more stops you have, the more you want to be careful to ensure that the players don't injure themselves," Kohli said in a post-match presentation.

From Guyana, the teams move to Port of Spain for the second of three ODI matches. And the frustration with weather persisted on the eve of the contest. As per Accuweather, though, the chances of cricket seem probable on Sunday. The weather is expected to stay clear for the duration of the contest with sunshine slated to kick in as well. Chances of rain only go up late in the evening - after the game's scheduled hours draw to a close. If things stay that way, both teams and fans would be happy to finally see some cricket being played.

