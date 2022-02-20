Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India Vs West Indies LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

India Vs West Indies At Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 20 February, 2022

20 February, 2022
Starts 19:00 (IST)
Play In Progress
India

India

43/1 (6.0 ov)

3rd T20I
West Indies

West Indies

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
India West Indies
43/1 (6.0 ov) - R/R 7.17

Play In Progress

Shreyas Iyer - 15

Ishan Kishan (W) - 17

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Ishan Kishan (W) Batting 22 20 4 0
Shreyas Iyer Batting 15 8 3 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jason Holder 3 0 19 1
Roston Chase 0.6 0 6 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 10/1 (2.3)

33 (33) R/R: 9.42

Shreyas Iyer 15(8)

Ruturaj Gaikwad 4(8) S.R (50)

c Kyle Mayers b Jason Holder
India vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd T20I at Kolkata: Gaikwad departs early, Iyer joins Kishan

19:22 (IST)

After 5 overs,India 37/1 ( Ishan Kishan (W) 18 , Shreyas Iyer 13)

Top shot on the first ball. A straight drive from Iyer against Holder's fuller delivery. Next ball offers room and Iyers slaps it to covers fence. Appeal for caught behind on next ball but Iyer survives. Just two from the next three balls.

Full Scorecard
19:18 (IST)

After 4 overs,India 27/1 ( Ishan Kishan (W) 17 , Shreyas Iyer 4)

Kishan starts to fire! Two back-to-back boundaries for the young opener on the off-side as takes the attack to Romario. One dot ball and then one more four. Productive over for India.

Full Scorecard
19:15 (IST)

After 3 overs,India 15/1 ( Ishan Kishan (W) 5 , Shreyas Iyer 4) 

Holder continues. LBW appeal on the first ball against Kishan but it was pitching outside leg. Single on the next ball with a push to the square leg followed by Gaikwad's dismissal. The opener departs after the leading edge is caught at third man. Shreyas Iyer is bating at No 3. And Iyer gets off the mark with a four down the ground.

Full Scorecard
19:12 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Ruturaj Gaikwad c Mayers b Holder 4(8)

Leading edge from Gaikwad's bat as he tried to play a lofted shot on the leg has been taken at third man. Holder strikes in powerplay.

Full Scorecard
19:09 (IST)

After 2 overs,India 9/0 ( Ruturaj Gaikwad 4 , Ishan Kishan (W) 4)

Pacer Romario Shepherd bowls from the other end. Excellent dive by Fabian Allen at covers on the first ball to cut off a drive from Gaikwad. The opener gets past the fielder on the second ball for a four through off. Four dot balls to end the over.

Full Scorecard
19:05 (IST)

After 1 overs,India 5/0 ( Ruturaj Gaikwad 0 , Ishan Kishan (W) 4)

Holder bowls. Leg bye on the first ball followed by two dots. Kishan gets off the mark next with a flick four behind square leg. Just five from the first over. 

Full Scorecard
18:59 (IST)

West Indies players are on the field. Gaikwad and Kishan are at the crease. Ajit Agarkar rings the bell at Eden Gardens and we are all ready for the match.

Full Scorecard
18:53 (IST)

We are just minutes away from live action! BTW, Rohit needs just 44 more to become the highest run-getter in T20Is. 

Full Scorecard
18:43 (IST)

India XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (w), Rohit Sharma (c), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

West Indies XI: Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh

Full Scorecard
18:38 (IST)

Captain Rohit Sharma says Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad will open today for India.

Full Scorecard
18:32 (IST)

TOSS: Kieron Pollard wins toss and West Indies will bowl first.

India vs West Indies 2022 3rd T20I Live Updates: Top shot on the first ball. A straight drive from Iyer against Holder's fuller delivery. Next ball offers room and Iyers slaps it to covers fence. Appeal for caught behind on next ball but Iyer survives. Just two from the next three balls.

Preview: Having defeated West Indies 3-0 in the ODI series, Team India will look to replicate the same when the two sides meet in the third and final T20I on Sunday.

India defeated West Indies in the second T20I on Friday on the back of Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant's fifties.

However, Team India will be missing the services of Kohli and Pant as both have been given bio-bubble break by the BCCI.
While India will eye for a clean sweep, the hosts will also try different combinations in the absence of Kohli and Pant.

India vs West Indies 2022, Ind vs WI 3rd T20I Cricket Score and Live Updates

On the other hand, West Indies will look to end the tour of India on a high by winning the third and final T20I on Sunday. The visitors have not won a single game and will definitely look to seal the dead rubber to open the account in the white-ball leg.

Coming back to Team India, after the win in the second ODI, Pant said young batter Venkatesh Iyer is a mature cricketer, who reads the situation very well.

Pant (52) and Venkatesh Iyer (33) had played crucial knocks to help India post 186/5 in the 20 overs in the second T2oI.

"When you come down the order, you know the situation. He (Iyer) is someone who reads the situation really well. We talked about keeping it simple and not trying too many things. The plan was simple, see the ball, hit the ball," said Pant in the post-match press conference.

"He (Iyer) is a mature cricketer. He used to play down the order for MP. Yes, in the IPL he is opening, but we can't be thinking too much about that. In the Indian team, we are just trying to find different positions for different people," he added.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the third India-West Indies T20I:

When will the third T20I between India and West Indies take place?

The third T20I between India and West Indies will take place on Sunday, 20 February, 2022.

What is the venue for the third T20I between India and West Indies?

The match will take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

When will the match start?

The match will begin at 7 pm IST. The toss will take place at 6.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs West Indies match?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran, Fabien Allen, Darren Bravo, Roseton Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Romario Shephard, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr.

With inputs from ANI 

Updated Date: February 20, 2022 19:22:37 IST

