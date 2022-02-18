Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India Vs West Indies LIVE SCORE (t20)

India Vs West Indies At Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 18 February, 2022

18 February, 2022
Starts 19:00 (IST)
Play In Progress
India

India

83/3 (10.5 ov)

2nd T20I
West Indies

West Indies

Yet To Bat

India West Indies
83/3 (10.5 ov) - R/R 7.66

Play In Progress

Rishabh Pant (W) - 8

Virat Kohli - 2

Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Virat Kohli Batting 38 29 6 0
Rishabh Pant (W) Batting 8 4 2 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jason Holder 1.5 0 17 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 72/3 (9.5)

11 (11) R/R: 11

Suryakumar Yadav 8(6) S.R (133.33)

c & b Roston Chase
India vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd T20I at Kolkata: Chase removes Rohit, Yadav in quick succession

India vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd T20I at Kolkata: Chase removes Rohit, Yadav in quick succession

19:53 (IST)

After 10 overs,India 76/3 ( Virat Kohli 36 , Rishabh Pant (W) 4)

Chase gets a second wicket in as many overs as Suryakumar Yadav departs for 8 in the penultimate delivery of this over after chipping the ball back in the off-spinner’s direction. Rishabh Pant walks out to bat after the players have a drink, and he gets off the mark with a boundary. India have collected 76 at the halfway stage, 36 of those coming off Kohli’s bat.

19:48 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Quite the spell this is turning out to be from Chase as he gets his 2nd wicket in as many overs. SKY departs as he ends up chipping the ball back to the bowler. Chase lunges to his left and collects the ball safely, though the on-field umpires need a second look and take it upstairs with the soft signal 'OUT'. Time for the players to have a drink now. IND 72/3

Suryakumar Yadav c and b Roston Chase 8(6)

19:46 (IST)

After 9 overs,India 69/2 ( Virat Kohli 34 , Suryakumar Yadav 7)

New batter Suryakumar Yadav, who’s sent at No 4 today, gets off the mark with a boundary off Hosein in this over, steering the ball behind point in the second delivery. Three singles and a brace off the last delivery are added to the Indian total in this over. Hosein meanwhile, signs off wicketless, having conceded 30 in his four overs.

19:46 (IST)

After 8 overs,India 60/2 ( Virat Kohli 32 , Suryakumar Yadav 0)

Excellent first over from Roston Chase as he gives away just four from his first over while getting rid of Rohit Sharma, who gets a thick leading edge to get caught by King near point, in the penultimate delivery. Suryakumar Yadav is the new batter at the crease.

19:39 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Rohit once again departs after getting off to a promising start, getting a thick leading edge while looking to go downtown over long on. Brandon King runs to his left and completes an easy catch near the point region. IND 59/2

Rohit c King b Chase 19(18)

19:37 (IST)

After 7 overs,India 56/1 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 18 , Virat Kohli 29)

Hosein returns after the powerplay. Kohli starts off with a boundary, getting on the backfoot and slapping a short-of-length ball in front of square, as the ball runs away after a misfield by the man at extra cover. Three singles collected in the next five deliveries, with seven coming from the over.

19:32 (IST)

After 6 overs,India 49/1 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 17 , Virat Kohli 23)

Romario Shepherd introduced in the last over of the powerplay, replacing Cottrell who has been superb so far today. Kohli plays an aerial drive over mid on in the second delivery, his fourth boundary of the innings. Pierces the gap between extra cover and mid off in the next delivery to make it back-to-back fours. Kohli collects a single off the fifth, before Rohit ends the powerplay with a six off the final delivery, the first maximum of the innings. India recover nicely after the slow start and Kishan’s early exit as they nearly collect 50 in the first six.

19:27 (IST)

After 5 overs,India 34/1 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 11 , Virat Kohli 14)

Jason Holder replaces Akeal Hosein, and he’s off to a rough start as Kohli takes a step forward and carves the short-of-length delivery over extra cover to collect his third boundary. Single off each of the next three deliveries as Kohli and Rohit look to keep the scoreboard ticking. Majestic pull off Rohit’s bat in the fifth delivery as he smacks the ball towards the cow corner fence. Came off the toe end, but Rohit still got enough power for the ball to land well beyond the 30-yard circle. Dot to end the over.

19:22 (IST)

After 4 overs,India 23/1 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 6 , Virat Kohli 8)

FOUR! Just when it looked like Cottrell would bowl out another tidy over, Rohit somewhat ruins it with a boundary in the fifth ball, crunching the short-of-length delivery outside off. The fielder at point puts in a dive, but the ball deflects off his palms and runs away to the wide third man fence. Five from the over, with Cottrell having bowled a wide in the fourth delivery.

19:17 (IST)

After 3 overs,India 18/1 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 2 , Virat Kohli 8)

FOUR! Virat Kohli gets off the mark in style, whipping the ball through the midwicket/square-leg region with superb timing off Hosein. Kohli, though is beaten by a beauty from the left-arm spinner two balls later. VK collects his second boundary off the last ball, this time with a lap shot towards fine leg. Eight from the over.

19:48 (IST)

OUT! Quite the spell this is turning out to be from Chase as he gets his 2nd wicket in as many overs. SKY departs as he ends up chipping the ball back to the bowler. Chase lunges to his left and collects the ball safely, though the on-field umpires need a second look and take it upstairs with the soft signal 'OUT'. Time for the players to have a drink now. IND 72/3

Suryakumar Yadav c and b Roston Chase 8(6)
19:39 (IST)

OUT! Rohit once again departs after getting off to a promising start, getting a thick leading edge while looking to go downtown over long on. Brandon King runs to his left and completes an easy catch near the point region. IND 59/2

Rohit c King b Chase 19(18)
19:12 (IST)

OUT! What a start for Cottrell, bowling four dots on the trot before inducing a thick leading edge off Kishan's bat in the fifth delivery, with Mayers having to take a couple of steps backwards to complete a relatively easy catch in the point region. IND 10/1
 

Kishan c Mayers b Cottrell 2(10)
18:35 (IST)

Teams:

India XI:  Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal

West Indies XI: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard (c), Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Sheldon Cottrell
18:33 (IST)

TOSS: West Indies win the toss, and skipper Kieron Pollard opts to field!

India vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I Today's Match Updates: Chase gets a second wicket in as many overs as Suryakumar Yadav departs for 8 in the penultimate delivery of this over after chipping the ball back in the off-spinner’s direction. Rishabh Pant walks out to bat after the players have a drink, and he gets off the mark with a boundary. India have collected 76 at the halfway stage, 36 of those coming off Kohli’s bat.

Preview: Rohit Sharma-led India take on Kieron Pollard’s West Indies in the second T20I at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday, with an eye on clinching the series.

Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard pose with the T20I series trophy. Sportzpics

India vs West Indies 2022, Ind vs WI 2nd T20I Cricket Score and Live Updates

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi enjoyed a memorable T20I debut, finishing with figures of 2/17 as his googlies troubled the opposition batters, in India’s six-wicket win in the first T20I on Wednesday.

West Indies, meanwhile, will hope to level the series and force it into a decider on Sunday. The Windies haven’t won a single game on their current tour, having conceded the ODI series 0-3.

The Caribbean batters will be expected to step up on Friday. The likes of Brandon King (4) and Rovman Powell (2) failed to go big on Wednesday. Their biggest positive from the batting front on Wednesday was wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran, whose 43-ball 61 took the Windies to 157/7, while Kyle Mayers too played his role with a 24-ball knock of 31.

Odean Smith was the last to be dismissed off the final ball of the innings, but Pollard remained unbeaten on 24.

Bishnoi and Harshal Patel scalped two wickets each.

In reply, skipper Rohit Sharma (40) and Ishan Kishan (35) forged a 64-run stand for the opening stand as India got off to a quick start.

However, India lost their captain in the eighth over. Kishan then joined forces with Virat Kohli before the former was dismissed by Fabian Allen. In his 13-ball knock of 17, Kohli managed just a boundary, and just three balls after Kishan’s dismissal, Kohli followed suit.

Rishabh Pant (8) is usually a fearless batter but this time, he too, got dismissed for a low score.

India were 114/1 in the 15th over when Pant was dismissed, but a gritty 48-run stand between Suryakumar Yadav (34 not out) and Venkatesh Iyer (24 not out) sealed the deal for India.

Here’s all you need to know about when and where to watch the second T20I:

When will the second T20I between India and West Indies take place?

The second T20I between India and West Indies will take place on Friday, 18 February, 2022.

What is the venue for the second T20I between India and West Indies?

The match will take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

When will the match start?

The match will begin at 7 pm IST. The toss will take place at 6.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs West Indies match?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda, Kuldeep Yadav and Harpreet Brar.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran (vice-captain), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Kyle Mayers, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Updated Date: February 18, 2022 19:53:30 IST

