India vs West Indies Live Score, 1st T20I at Kolkata: Rohit Sharma and Co aim for positive start

India vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score: The IPL auctions are done and dusted. The focus now shifts on the field as India take on West Indies in the three-match T20I series. Teams would be looking to get their focus back on the field and leave the emotions off it. West Indies would be looking to bounce back after a 0-3 loss in the ODI series. India, on the other hand, would be looking to carry forward the momentum and look for a positive start. Windies have an explosive T20I side and expect them to give India a tough time in the T20Is and we can expect a cracking series.

India vs West Indies Live Streaming, Live Telecast of Ind vs WI 1st T20I Timing in India, when and where to watch live coverage online:

Filled with exciting talent and focussed on the T20 World Cup in exactly eight months' time, the Rohit Sharma-led Team India would be aiming to get its combinations right when it takes on the West Indies in a three-match series beginning in Kolkata on Wednesday.

India were the pre-tournament favourites but made a shocking group stage exit in the last T20 World Cup held in the UAE in October-November 2021. The shambolic campaign exposed loopholes in the team combination and temperament, spoiling Virat Kohli's swansong as T20 skipper.

India will look to make amends and rebuild the side with a packed T20 calendar lined up ahead of the marquee event in Australia beginning on 16 October.

Rohit, under whom Mumbai Indians have won five IPL titles, would be looking to sort out issues such as the opening blues, the middle-lower order conundrum and also the bowling combinations.

And he will have a headache (albeit a good one) while trying to plug the holes in the squad.

Just the other day at the IPL mega auction, wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan hit the jackpot by landing a Rs 15.25 crore deal with Rohit's franchise Mumbai Indians.

In fact, 10 players from the current squad landed massive deals and all eyes would also be on the likes of Shreyas Iyer (Kolkata Knight Riders Rs 12.25 crore), Harshal Patel (Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rs 10.75 crore) and Shardul Thakur (Delhi Capitals, Rs 10.75 crore).

Skipper Rohit Sharma had three different opening partners during the ODI series in Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan , and the unavailability of KL Rahul for the T20Is due to a left hamstring strain means that India will have an opening batting combination puzzle to solve.

Kishan might the frontrunner for the openers’ slot but then there is Ruturaj Gaikwad and all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer who can also bat at the top.

Rishabh Pant, meanwhile, has been named vice-captain for the series.

India, however, received a fresh setback on Monday when it was confirmed that Washington Sundar was ruled out of the T20Is with a hamstring injury. BCCI later confirmed that Kuldeep Yadav will replace the Tamil Nadu all-rounder.

Yuzvendra Chahal is coming off fresh after a successful ODI series against the Windies where he picked five wickets from two games, and he will be once again raring to go in the T20Is. However, it will be interesting to see if Ravi Bishnoi gets a maiden India call-up.

The likes of Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell impressed for West Indies in their T20I series win against England, and they will be expected to step up once again.

Their bowling department boasts of in-form players like Akeal Hosein and Jason Holder, who took a combined 23 wickets. Then there is Odean Smith, who was recently acquired by Punjab Kings for Rs 6 crore, so this will be a chance for him to prove himself before the IPL gets underway later in March.

All in all, the T20 series promises to be an enthralling affair with a run-fest on the cards.

Here’s all you need to know about when and where to watch the match:

When will the first T20I between India and West Indies take place?

The first T20I between India and West Indies will take place on Wednesday, 16 February, 2022.

What is the venue for the first T20I between India and West Indies?

The match will take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

When will the match start?

The match will begin at 7 pm IST. The toss will take place at 6.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs West Indies match?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda, Kuldeep Yadav and Harpreet Brar.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran (vice-captain), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Kyle Mayers, Hayden Walsh Jr.

With inputs from PTI

