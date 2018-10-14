India vs West Indies 2018: Umesh Yadav's maiden 10-wicket haul helps hosts demolish Windies, sweep Test series
A clinical India completed one of the most ruthless clean sweeps in recent times, demolishing a listless West Indies by 10 wickets in the second Test, inside three days, to clinch the series 2-0 on Sunday.
- Pakistan Women in Bangladesh, Only ODI, 2018 BANW Vs PAKW Bangladesh Women beat Pakistan Women by 6 wickets
- South Africa Women in West Indies, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 WIW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat West Indies Women by 3 wickets
- Pakistan Women in Bangladesh, 4 T20 International Series, 2018 BANW Vs PAKW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 7 wickets
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG England beat Sri Lanka by 31 runs (D/L method)
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 6 wickets
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 10 wickets
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG Match Abandoned
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 16th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 17th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 20th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 21st, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 21st, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 23rd, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 24th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 24th, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 24th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 26th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
MJ Akbar denies 'false and fabricated' sexual misconduct charges, to take legal action; no clarity on resignation yet
-
'No place for Hindus in Hindustan,' claims Swami Paripoornananda, BJP's likely CM face for Telangana polls
-
Disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi: Turkey accuses Saudi Arabia of not cooperating, Donald Trump threatens 'punishment'
-
Alex de Minaur rapidly becoming face of next generation of tennis stars to emerge from Australia
-
Ira Trivedi on her #MeToo story naming Chetan Bhagat, Suhel Seth: Was my duty, moral responsibility
-
AR Rahman on working with Mani Ratnam in Chekka Chivantha Vaanam and what makes them click
-
The Yamuna: Delhi's worshipped — and abused — river
-
Record fuel prices hit petrol, diesel demand in September for first time in 10 months
-
#MeToo: लीगल एक्शन लेंगे एमजे अकबर, कहा-झूठ के पैर नहीं होते
-
#MeToo: एमजे अकबर का पतन भारतीय राजनीति के लिए एक निर्णायक क्षण है
-
LIVE Updates #MeTooVsAKbar: इस्तीफा नहीं देंगे एमजे अकबर, लीगल एक्शन लेंगे
-
#MeToo: संपादक एमजे अकबर को उदार और बहुलवादी के रूप में जो सम्मान मिला था, उन्होंने उन मूल्यों को धोखा दिया
-
#MeToo: कानून में सुधार नहीं, पुरुषों का दिमाग जकड़े भ्रमों को दूर करने का अभियान
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|6492
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4635
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2213
|111
Hyderabad: A clinical India completed one of the most ruthless clean sweeps in recent times, demolishing a listless West Indies by 10 wickets in the second Test, inside three days, to clinch the series 2-0 on Sunday.
Umesh Yadav's maiden 10-wicket haul (6/88 and 4/45) on a decent track was the highlight as India reached the meagre victory target of 72 in 16.1 overs, courtesy unbeaten partnership between openers Prithvi Shaw (33) and KL Rahul (33).
While any Test series victory is welcome, it hardly was an ideal preparation for the big away-series against Australia, starting 4 December in Adelaide.
Umesh Yadav celebrates after dismissing Shannon Gabriel, finishing with match figures of 10/133 in the process. AP
West Indies were back to their worst despite showing signs of fight in the first innings as they couldn't last two full sessions and were bowled out for 127 in only 46.1 in their second innings.
Out of the four innings in this series, West Indies couldn't cross the 200-run mark thrice which was a testimony to their plight during the series.
For India, it was their 10th series win at home since their last defeat against England way back in 2012.
Virat Kohli's side did an encore of 2013 series which India won by an identical margin in that year's most lopsided contest with Sachin Tendulkar's farewell taking limelight.
The second innings started with Umesh on split hat-trick but Kraigg Brathwaite (0) survived one delivery before gliding one into Rishabh Pant's gloves.
Kieran Powell (6) edged one off Ravichandran Ashwin to Ajinkya Rahane in the slips.
Shai Hope (28) hit three delightful boundaries off Umesh while Shimron Hetmeyer (17) was trying to be more assertive against spinners in their 39-run stand.
However, a rush of blood saw Hetmeyer give Kuldeep Yadav the charge only to be caught by Cheteshwar Pujara at point.
From 45 for 3, there was not much resistance as Hope was snapped when he played a Ravindra Jadeja delivery for the turn to give Rahane his second catch.
West Indies' biggest hope Roston Chase (6) got a sharp inswinger while Shane Dowrich (0) played on with Umesh getting his ninth wicket of the match.
The wicket had its share of wear and tear but it wasn't a difficult track where surviving would be an arduous task. Yet, it was another instance of lack of application from the West Indies batsmen with opener Brathwaite and young Hetmeyer playing atrocious shots.
Jason Holder (19) and Sunil Ambris (38) added 38 runs for the seventh wicket but once Holder edged one to Pant off Jadeja, any chances of match going to fourth day slowly disappeared.
However, West Indies had started off well by dismissing India for 367, keeping the first innings lead down to a mere 56 runs.
In the process, they denied Pant (92) and Rahane (80) their hundreds.
In a space of 16.1 overs, India lost five wickets for 25 runs to move from a comfortable 314 for 4 to 339 for 9 before Ashwin (35, 83 balls) made a useful contribution.
West Indies captain Holder (5/56 in 23 overs) used the second new ball to good effect as he completed his fifth five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Gabriel, after erratic performance on Saturday, came back well to take 3/107 in 20.4 overs.
Holder first got one to rear up from back of length to shatter Rahane's dreams of a 10th Test hundred. The Indian vice-captain was caught at gully for 80 off 183 balls to give the opposition captain his third wicket. His innings had seven boundaries.
The Rahane-Pant duo added 152 runs for the fifth wicket and once the visitors got the breakthrough, the floodgates opened.
Pant, who added seven more runs to his overnight score, got a short ball from Gabriel, which he pushed at only to be caught by Hetmeyer at cover point.
In two consecutive Tests, Pant has been dismissed for identical scores of 92. This time he played 134 balls hitting 11 boundaries and two sixes.
For the record, during the West Indies second innings, the new SG Test ball had to be changed twice inside 12 overs.
On Saturday, Mohammed Siraj and Hanuma Vihari were released to play Vijay Hazare quarter-finals for their respective teams Hyderabad and Andhra.
Updated Date:
Oct 14, 2018
Also See
India vs West Indies: Prithvi Shaw's refreshing approach steals the show on Day 1 as hosts hold sway in Rajkot
India vs West Indies: Gutsy Roston Chase leads Windies fightback as visitors end Day 1 on 295/7
India vs West Indies: Prithvi Shaw says he was well prepared to play debut Test in England as well