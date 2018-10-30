First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in IND | 4th ODI Oct 29, 2018
IND Vs WI
India beat West Indies by 224 runs
PAK and AUS in UAE | 3rd T20I Oct 28, 2018
PAK Vs AUS
Pakistan beat Australia by 33 runs
PAK and NZ in UAE Oct 31, 2018
PAK vs NZ
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
WI in IND Nov 01, 2018
IND vs WI
Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs West Indies: Khaleel Ahmed reprimanded, handed one demerit point for provocative action in fourth ODI

As per a ICC media release, Khaleel Ahmed violated Article 2.5 of the Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel during the fourth ODI between India and West Indies.

FirstCricket Staff, October 30, 2018

India's left arm medium pacer Khaleel Ahmed's celebrations after taking the wicket of West Indies batsman Marlon Samuels has landed him in trouble.

Khaleel Ahmed.

File image of Khaleel Ahmed. AP

As per a ICC media release, Khaleel violated Article 2.5 of the Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel during the fourth ODI between India and West Indies. He has been handed one demerit point and given one official warning after being found guilty of 'advancing aggressively' towards Samuels  after taking his wicket.

Khaleel admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Chris Broad after the match was over. He was found guilty of Level 1 breach which carries a minimum penalty of reprimand and maximum penalty of 50 percent match fee along with one or two demerit points.

Khaleel picked his best ODI figures on Monday night against Windies. He finished with three wickets for just 13 runs in five overs.

India won the fourth ODI by a huge margin of 224 runs to go 2-1 up in the 5-match ODI series. The fifth and last match of the series will be played in Thiruvananthapuram on 1 November.

Updated Date: Oct 30, 2018

Tags : Chris Broad, Cricket, ICC, India Vs West Indies, India Vs West Indies 2018, Khaleel Ahmed, Marlon Samuels, West Indies

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 6869 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4635 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4486 136
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2953 118
4 England 2586 118
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2334 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all