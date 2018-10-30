India vs West Indies: Khaleel Ahmed reprimanded, handed one demerit point for provocative action in fourth ODI
As per a ICC media release, Khaleel Ahmed violated Article 2.5 of the Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel during the fourth ODI between India and West Indies.
India's left arm medium pacer Khaleel Ahmed's celebrations after taking the wicket of West Indies batsman Marlon Samuels has landed him in trouble.
File image of Khaleel Ahmed. AP
As per a ICC media release, Khaleel violated Article 2.5 of the Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel during the fourth ODI between India and West Indies. He has been handed one demerit point and given one official warning after being found guilty of 'advancing aggressively' towards Samuels after taking his wicket.
Khaleel admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Chris Broad after the match was over. He was found guilty of Level 1 breach which carries a minimum penalty of reprimand and maximum penalty of 50 percent match fee along with one or two demerit points.
Khaleel picked his best ODI figures on Monday night against Windies. He finished with three wickets for just 13 runs in five overs.
India won the fourth ODI by a huge margin of 224 runs to go 2-1 up in the 5-match ODI series. The fifth and last match of the series will be played in Thiruvananthapuram on 1 November.
Updated Date:
Oct 30, 2018
