India vs West Indies: '2-0 as expected,' Twitter lauds Virat Kohli and Co after comprehensive Test series win over Windies
India secured a massive 257 runs win in the second Test match in Jamaica to resister a 2-0 series sweep over West Indies as Virat Kohli became India's most successful Test captain.
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BT Vs HT Hubli Tigers beat Ballari Tuskers by 8 runs
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BP Vs HT Hubli Tigers beat Belagavi Panthers by 26 runs
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 HT Vs SL Hubli Tigers beat Shivamogga Lions by 20 runs
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IG Vs IR India Green drew with India Red
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 BANW Vs PNGW Bangladesh Women beat Papua New Guinea Women by 6 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 USAW Vs BANW Bangladesh Women beat USA Women by 8 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 IREW Vs NEDW Ireland Women beat Netherlands Women by 19 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCOW Vs PNGW Papua New Guinea Women beat Scotland Women by 6 wickets
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
- India in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2019 WI Vs IND India beat West Indies by 257 runs
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL vs NZ - Sep 3rd, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG vs AUS - Sep 4th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Bangladesh, Only Test, 2019 BAN vs AFG - Sep 5th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NEDW vs NAMW - Sep 3rd, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 IREW vs THAW - Sep 3rd, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCOW vs BANW - Sep 3rd, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IR vs IG - Sep 4th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Narendra Modi to visit Russia: Reviving New Delhi-Moscow ties key to containing China's hegemony in South Asia
-
Abrogation of Articles 370, 35A and NRC dampener pose a dichotomy of citizenship for BJP in Assam, Kashmir
-
Caste Matters author Suraj Yengde: 'There's a new class of global Brahmin of each society'
-
US Open 2019: Naomi Osaka's title defence ends with straight-sets defeat to Belinda Bencic in fourth round
-
Oya 2019: Sights and sounds from Oslo's music festival, with lessons for Indian organisers
-
Digvijaya Singh running Madhya Pradesh govt from 'behind curtain', alleges state forest minister
-
PSU bank mergers: Consolidation is no panacea as social banking goals remain with state in a vulnerable economy
-
What Spider-Man’s exit from Marvel Cinematic Universe means for the future of Tom Holland's character
-
Hong Kong's pro-democracy protesters disrupt air travel; train, bus services suspended after violent clashes with police
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3631
|113
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4333
|255
India bowled West Indies out for 210 in Kingston, Jamaica, on Monday to win the second Test by 257 runs and complete a sweep of the two-match series.
West Indies lost key batsman Darren Bravo to concussion shortly after the start of play but under the new protocols, the home team called Jermaine Blackwood into their lineup. He went on to make 38. Shamarh Brooks top-scored with 50.
Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja and quick bowler Mohammed Shami both took three wickets for India.
It was India's 28th Test win under Virat Kohli's captaincy as he became the most successful captain in the format for the Asian nation. The 2-0 clean sweep was also India's eight consecutive Test series victory.
As expected, Twitter was full of praise for Virat Kohli and Co after the series clinching win in Jamaica.
With AFP inputs
Updated Date:
Sep 03, 2019 01:13:00 IST
Also See
India vs West Indies: Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja lead visitors to clean sweep as Virat Kohli becomes India's most successful Test captain
India vs West Indies: Hanuma Vihari looks forward to 'playing in-front of home crowd' after Test series heroics
India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli and Co inch closer to series sweep after hosts lose openers in improbable 468-run chase in Jamaica