India vs West Indies: '2-0 as expected,' Twitter lauds Virat Kohli and Co after comprehensive Test series win over Windies

India secured a massive 257 runs win in the second Test match in Jamaica to resister a 2-0 series sweep over West Indies as Virat Kohli became India's most successful Test captain.

FirstCricket Staff, Sep 03, 2019 01:13:00 IST

India bowled West Indies out for 210 in Kingston, Jamaica, on Monday to win the second Test by 257 runs and complete a sweep of the two-match series.

West Indies lost key batsman Darren Bravo to concussion shortly after the start of play but under the new protocols, the home team called Jermaine Blackwood into their lineup. He went on to make 38. Shamarh Brooks top-scored with 50.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja and quick bowler Mohammed Shami both took three wickets for India.

It was India's 28th Test win under Virat Kohli's captaincy as he became the most successful captain in the format for the Asian nation. The 2-0 clean sweep was also India's eight consecutive Test series victory.

As expected, Twitter was full of praise for Virat Kohli and Co after the series clinching win in Jamaica.

With AFP inputs

Updated Date: Sep 03, 2019 01:13:00 IST

