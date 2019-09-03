India bowled West Indies out for 210 in Kingston, Jamaica, on Monday to win the second Test by 257 runs and complete a sweep of the two-match series.

West Indies lost key batsman Darren Bravo to concussion shortly after the start of play but under the new protocols, the home team called Jermaine Blackwood into their lineup. He went on to make 38. Shamarh Brooks top-scored with 50.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja and quick bowler Mohammed Shami both took three wickets for India.

It was India's 28th Test win under Virat Kohli's captaincy as he became the most successful captain in the format for the Asian nation. The 2-0 clean sweep was also India's eight consecutive Test series victory.

As expected, Twitter was full of praise for Virat Kohli and Co after the series clinching win in Jamaica.

Congratulations to Team India on a fabulous series win.

It’s been a joy to watch @Jaspritbumrah93 in this series. His hat-trick was special and the progress he has made in Test cricket has been absolutely terrific.#WIvsIND pic.twitter.com/OvbvoTJUk0 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 2, 2019

Congratulations to Team India on a remarkable series win. Bowlers led by @Jaspritbumrah93 were sensational throughout the series. Good to see @ajinkyarahane88 back in form and @Hanumavihari growing in confidence as a Test Player. #INDvsWI — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 2, 2019

120 points to start off with! Congratulations Team India onwards and upwards 🏏👏#WIvsIND — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) September 2, 2019

2-0 as expected. India's bowlers were too powerful, too relentless. And Bumrah was outstanding. Big plus the performances of Rahane and Vihari. And Ishant who is playing his best cricket for the last 18-24 months. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 2, 2019

Second successive big win gives India surge in points in World Test Championship. Also highlights strength of the team. West Indies not in the same league but will be disappointed with their performance, especially batting which was as sturdy as roasted papadum — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 2, 2019

Virat Kohli has now won 28 Tests as a captain of India - the most by an Indian captain, eclipsing MS Dhoni’s 27 Test wins.#WIvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) September 2, 2019

First clean-sweep for India in a Test series in the Caribbean!#WIvIND #INDvWI — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) September 2, 2019

With AFP inputs