Both India and West Indies come into their multi-format series with disappointments. India were beaten convincingly by Australia in the World Test Championship final – their second straight defeat in the final of a WTC event. West Indies, meanwhile, suffered a bigger blow by failing to qualify for the ODI World Cup later in the year.

So, the two match Test series comes at a time when both need a fresh start. With that in mind, both teams have turned to the next generation to steer things into a new direction.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who will make his Test debut in the first Test at Windsor Park in Dominica, is 21. Over on the other side, Alick Athanaze is 24. There is plenty of faith in him to deliver the goods and they come from the great Brian Lara no less.

While the batting hogs the headlines for the visitors, it is the bowling that is set to get the biggest challenge. Without a rested Mohammed Shami and injured Jasprit Bumrah, the current pace attack has a total experience of 88 Test wickets between them with Mohammed Siraj, leader of the pack, taking 52 of them.

The last time India played a Test series without someone who had taken at least a 100 Test wickets? MS Dhoni was the captain and the year was 2013.

“Indian cricket will always face this challenge because we play a lot of cricket, so obviously we have to manage players, rotate them and give them enough breaks. When they return, we want them fresh. We need to be wary of the tournaments ahead of us; there is a World Cup coming, so we have to keep that in mind too. We do not have the luxury to focus on one particular series, we have to look ahead also. We have to see which player is needed where. That is why we’ve had to rotate players, and then the new players come. It is a good thing also in a way as others are getting a chance,” said Rohit on the bowling options.

“We have to create our bench strength, because you cannot play with just one team for years on. You have to create a bench strength and the players that are toiling, you need to bring them in the team so that they get a chance and we can also see how well they handle pressure on the international stage, how they bring out their best.

“I have a lot of confidence in the new bowlers. Jaydev Unadkat is not new, he has been around for 10-12 years [in domestic cricket]. Mukesh Kumar has been very consistent in domestic cricket. He has done well for his state, in the zonal games and for India A. He has been given a chance, and we will see the combination we play.”

Returning to the batting then. Jaiswal is going to become just the third left-hander to enter the India XI ever since Rishabh Pant stepped away to recover from his car crash induced injuries (after Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel).

Jaiswal, who averages 80 in first-class cricket, has nine centuries in 15 matches. In the IPL, he has showcased the ability to handle everything from tricky spin to fierce seam bowling.

“Indian cricket desperately needed a left-hander and we found a very good player. Looks very promising,” said Rohit on Jaiswal’s inclusion.

With Jaiswal slated to open, Shubman Gill will move to No 3 role. “Shubman Gill will play at No. 3 because he wants to play at three,” Rohit said on the eve of the first Test.

“He told [coach] Rahul [Dravid] bhai that he has played all of his cricket at No. 3 and No. 4 and that he can do better for the team at No. 3. It helps us too as it creates a left-right opening combination. This is what we are trying and hopefully, this becomes a long-term thing as we have been desperate for a left-hander. We have got that left-hander in Jaiswal and let’s hope that he performs well for the team and he can really make that spot his own.”

Hopping over to the other side of the dressing room, the West Indies may lack the threat of the past but are still challenging at home. They beat England in successive home series, drew with Sri Lanka and Pakistan, but were swept aside by South Africa and India.

Since their loss to India in 2019, the Windies pace attack has improved. Kemar Roach is the chief wicket-taking threat among them with Shannon Gabriel heading in the right direction. Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph are equally lethal in conditions that favour fast bowling.

There’s going to be focus on the pitches too. Windsor Park is going to host a Test match for the first time in over six years. If the hosts can prepare a track that takes India’s spinners, R Ashwin and Jadeja, out of the equation, it can be the trick they need to end a winless record against India that goes back to 2002.