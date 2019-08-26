Jasprit Bumrah took five wickets for seven runs as India bowled out West Indies for 100 on Sunday to clinch a record 318-run win and help Virat Kohli equal a captaincy mark.

The 318-run victory in the series-opener was India's biggest-ever away win by runs in Test cricket.

It was Kohli's 27th win from 47 Tests as India captain, equaling MS Dhoni's record for wins at the helm of the national team. Dhoni led India to 27 wins in 60 Tests as captain.

"It's a blessing that I am in a position to contribute to my team in more than one way," Kohli said. "I am taking the decisions but it is up to the individuals to do the execution."

West Indies fell far short of the highly improbable winning target of 419 but managed a mini-recovery in its second innings after slumping to 15-5. Paceman Bumrah bowled eight overs, including four maidens, to do most of the damage for India, hitting the stumps to claim four of his wickets.

Earlier, India resumed Day 4 on 185-3 with Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane already having secured half-centuries. India declared its second innings at 343-7 with Rahane out for 102, his 10th Test century. Kohli failed to add to his overnight 51.

"We wanted to just bat, bat and bat," Rahane, voted player of the match, said of his partnership with Kohli.

Hanuma Vihari scored 93 before he was caught behind off Jason Holder, ending a 135-run partnership with Rahane for the fifth wicket. Roston Chase took 4-132.

Holder had no excuses for his team's performance.

"We players need to take more responsibility ... we fell short by quite a few runs," Holder said. "Bumrah bowled some exceptional deliveries, he's a very good bowler, but we have to find ways to negate it."

"There's no point dropping our heads — that's not the solution. We have to find a way to bring ourselves back out of this defeat, try to rally around one another and try to come back a lot better in Jamaica."

India scored 297 in its first innings before dismissing West Indies for 222.

Here's a look at some of the statistical highlights from last two days of the Antigua Test:

— Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli have now added eight century stands for the fourth wicket in Tests, the most among all Indian pairs.

— This was the fourth instance of Ajinkya Rahane scoring fifty-plus runs in both the innings of a Test. The other three instances were recorded against South Africa at Durban in 2013, against England at Southampton in 2014 and against South Africa at Delhi in 2015.

— This was the second instance of Indian No 4, No 5 and No 6 scoring 50-plus runs respectively in the second innings of an away Test. The other instance recorded was against New Zealand at Napier in 2009.

— Rahane has now scored nine century stands batting at No 5 or lower in Tests, the fourth most by an Indian player. The record is held by Mohammad Azharuddin (20) for the same.

— West Indies were bowled out for 100 runs in their second innings of the North Sound Test, which is now their lowest total against India in Tests. Their previous total against India was 103, which came at Kingston in 2006.

— The last Indian batsman to be dismissed in nervous 90s in Tests in West Indies before Hanuma Vihari was Rahul Dravid (91 runs in the first innings at St John's in 2002).

— Kohli has now won 12 Tests as a captain away from home, the most by an Indian captain, eclipsing Ganguly's record of 11 such wins. He has now won 27 Tests as a captain which is the joint most for an Indian captain alongside MS Dhoni.

— Kohli became the third Indian captain to win 100-plus international matches after MS Dhoni and Mohammad Azharuddin.

— Jasprit Bumrah became the first Asian bowler to take a five-for in South Africa, England, Australia and West Indies. His figures of 5 for 7 is now the cheapest five-for by an Indian bowler. The previous record was held by Venkatapathy Raju (6 for 12 against Sri Lanka at Chandigarh in 1990).

With AP inputs