Coming out of a disappointing end to the World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle, India are ready to kickstart the next edition in the West Indies.

Last month, India lost the WTC final to Australia by a huge margin of 209 runs. This was the second time India lost the WTC final having been beaten by New Zealand the last time around.

This has triggered hard-hitting criticism of Team India, who haven’t won an ICC title in the last 10 years, and skipper Rohit Sharma, under whom India last year had an embarrassing exit from the T20 World Cup in Australia and a below-par Test series in South Africa.

The Windies tour would be a welcome opportunity for India to silence their critics and enter the new WTC cycle with flying colours.

When will the first India vs West Indies Test match be played?

The match will start at 7:30 PM IST on 12 July, and the toss will take place at 7:00 PM.

Where will the first India vs West Indies Test match be played?

The match will be played at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica.

Which TV channel will broadcast the West Indies vs India 1st Test?

The match will be broadcasted only on DD Sports. This coverage will be available on free cable networks.

Where will West Indies vs India 1st Test match be live streamed?

The match will be live streamed on FanCode as well as the JioCinema app and website, the latter of which will stream the match for free.