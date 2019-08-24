First Cricket
India vs West Indies, 1st Test, Day 2, stats review: Ravindra Jadeja's consistency with bat, Jasprit Bumrah quickest Indian pacer to 50 wickets and more

Here's a look at some of the statistical highlights from the first two days of the Antigua Test between West Indies and India

Umang Pabari, Aug 24, 2019 10:29:27 IST

Ishant Sharma frustrated the West Indies with the bat and foiled the home side with the ball to keep India on top after two days of the first test on Friday.

India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates his 50th Test wicket with teammates in Antigua. AP

Sharma helped India from 203-6 overnight to a bonus 297 all out, then took 5-42 to limit the West Indies reply to 189-8, trailing by 108 runs.

The quick demise of Rishabh Pant for 24 drew Sharma to the crease, alongside Ravindra Jadeja. Together, they pushed India hopes of a 250 total far beyond expectations.

Their composed stand of 60 lifted India to 267 until Sharma was tricked by a slower ball from Shannon Gabriel and bowled on 19. Sharma was the eighth man out.

But Jadeja continued to corral the tail-enders, striking up a handy 29-run stand for the last wicket with fellow fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

Jadeja celebrated his 11th Test fifty, his second straight and fourth in six innings with India's only six of the innings, a flat swat over midwicket. Jadeja was last man out on 58 from 112 balls, and India had an imposing total.

Gabriel finished with three wickets, and Kemar Roach four.

Here's a look at some of the statistical highlights after the first two days of the Antigua Test:

- Ravindra Jadeja has had now atleast one fifty-plus score in each of his last five Test series.

- Jasprit Bumrah completed his 50 Test wickets in 2465 balls – the least by an Indian bowler, eclipsing Ravi Ashwin who completed his 50 Test wickets in 2597 balls.

- Bumrah completed his 50 Test wickets in 11 matches – the fastest Indian pacer to achieve the feat, going past Venkatesh Prasad (13) and Mohammed Shami (13).

- Ajinkya Rahane became the 50th player from India to completed 10,000 runs in First Class (FC) cricket when he was on 44 in the first innings while Hanuma Vihari completed 6,000 runs in FC cricket when he was batting on 15.

- Ishant Sharma has now taken three five-wicket hauls against West Indies - the most for him against an opponent, going past his two five-fors against New Zealand and England each.

- India added 25 runs before losing their 3rd wicket in the first innings of this Test - the second-fewest for them in the first innings of an away Test series behind their three down for 19 runs in the 2018/19 series Down Under.

With inputs from The Associated Press

Updated Date: Aug 24, 2019 10:29:27 IST

Tags : Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, India, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kemar Roach, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, Shannon Gabriel, West Indies, West Indies Vs India 2019

