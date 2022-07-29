India vs West Indies 1st T20I: Tarouba Weather Update

After the ODIs, India and West Indies will now lock horns in the five-match T20I series over the next 10 days. The first T20I is slated to take place on 29 July at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba. India won the ODI series 3-0.

After the first T20I, the teams will head across to St. Kitts for the next two games. India were excellent in the ODI series and the side has been further bolstered with the arrival of Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Harshal Patel and Dinesh Karthik.

West Indies, on the other hand, would look to bounce back after the loss in the ODI series. T20 is their preferred format as it suits their style of play. They beat England in a T20I series earlier this year and then blanked Bangladesh 2-0.

For the hosts, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, and Shimron Hetmyer will be the key men with the bat. All-rounders in Odean Smith, Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd bring balance to the side. As far as the spinners are concerned, Akeal Hosein has been good in the ODI series. Hayden Walsh jnr will also be under the scanner for this match.

Weather Update:

West Indies vs India 1st T20 International will take place at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba. There are chances of thunderstorms and this is because the precipitation stands at a high of 24-52 percent. The sky is also expected to be partly cloudy. There could at least be one hour of rain, which may cause some delay or reduction of overs. Humidity will be around 67-85 percent according to weather.com. The temperature will be around 24-31 degrees Celsius.

Predicted Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav & Arshdeep Singh

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (capt & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh Jr

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.