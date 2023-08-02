Ahead of the first T20I between West Indies and India, here’s all you need to know about when and where to watch the match.
Team India’s tour of the Caribbean, which began on 12 June, will step into its last leg on Thursday with the first of the five-match T20 series.
The tour has been a successful run for the Men in Blue so far winning the two-match Test series 1-0 and the three-match ODI series 2-1.
Besides the second ODI, which the hosts won by 6 wickets, there has been much to look to the tour for West Indies hitherto. However, the T20 is a different ball game altogether and the Windies would be seeking redemption in the five-match series.
When is India vs West Indies 1st T20I?
The first T20I between West Indies and India will be played on 3 August, 2023 (Thursday).
Where will India vs West Indies 1st T20I take place?
The first T20I between West Indies and India will take place at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad.
What time will India vs West Indies 1st T20I start?
The first T20I between West Indies and India will start at 8 PM IST, with the toss scheduled to take place 30 minutes prior (7:30 PM IST).
Where to watch India vs West Indies 1st T20I?
The first T20I between West Indies and India will be broadcast across the Doordarshan Network, including DD National and DD Sports. The match can also be streamed LIVE on Fancode and JioCinema. You can also follow LIVE scores on Firstpost.com.
