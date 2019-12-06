First Cricket
India vs West Indies 1st T20I LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs WI in Hyderabad Match Live Telecast Online

The first T20I between India and West Indies takes place today at Hyderabad. Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the match.

FirstCricket Staff, Dec 06, 2019 08:14:24 IST

India and West Indies will play the first T20I of the three-match series at Hyderabad. Virat Kohli will return to the T20Is as he was on a break when Bangladesh toured India. Kieron Pollard's unit had a tough time against Afghanistan at Lucknow as they lost the series 2-1, and that too after winning the first match. They did not have an impressive outing against Indians at home as well. However, under Pollard, the team aims to look for new hope and play with new vigour.

Windies captain has said that he has a young side at his helm and will go on to protect them from the 'vultures' of world cricket. His statement at the press conference on the eve of the first T20I reflected his temperament as captain, also his passion in leading this Windies outfit.

He said, "We need to have patience. At the end of the day, we need results but sometimes you have to be honest with yourself. We look forward to these talents showing the world what they can do. Sometimes you need to have an umbrella over them and protect them from the vultures out there to pull them down."

India vs West Indies 1st T20I LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs WI in Hyderabad Match Live Telecast Online

File image of Manish Pandey and Shreyas Iyer. Sportzpics

Kohli, on the other hand, said that the team's current ranking - No 5 - is not a huge concern for the team. He said that his team is looking to experiment a lot in T20Is than ODIs and Tests. Kohli also said that the team will be looking to back Rishabh Pant despite his low scores.

"We certainly believe in Rishabh's ability. As you say, it's (also) the player's responsibility to do well but our responsibility is to give him space, to support him. He should get support and it is disrespectful if you don't get it," he said.

With both the captains, looking to back the young guns in the team, the upcoming series is expected to be very interesting to watch.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the first T20I match between India and West Indies:

When is the India vs West Indies 1st T20I match?

The India vs West Indies 1st T20I match will played on Thursday, 6 December, 2019.

Where will the India vs West Indies 1st T20I match be played?

The India vs West Indies 1st T20I match will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

What time does the India vs West Indies 1st T20I match begin?

The India vs West Indies 1st T20I match will begin at 07:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs West Indies 1st T20I match?

The India vs West Indies 1st T20I match will telecast on Star Sports Network. The match will also be live-streamed on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on Firstpost.com.

Full Team Squads

India Team Players:  Rohit Sharma (c), Yuzvendra ChahalDeepak ChaharShivam DubeShreyas IyerManish PandeyRishabh PantKL RahulSanju SamsonWashington SundarVirat Kohli(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami

West Indies Team Players: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard(c), Denesh Ramdin(w), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Nicholas Pooran, Kesrick Williams, Khary Pierre, Sherfane Rutherford

Updated Date: Dec 06, 2019 08:14:24 IST

