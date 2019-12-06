First Cricket
India vs West Indies 1st T20I in Hyderabad weather update: No rain expected during series-opener

As India and West Indies clash in Hyderabad on Friday in the first T20I, the weather is expected to be rain-free with hazy environment.

FirstCricket Staff, Dec 06, 2019 08:46:24 IST

Exactly two weeks after their comprehensive win over Bangladesh in the day-night Test, Virat Kohli and Co will now switch their focus back to the T20Is when they host West Indies in the first of three matches on Friday. In their last T20I assignment, the Men in Blue produced a brilliant comeback against Bangladesh to win the series 2-1 after losing the opener in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Windies are coming on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Afghanistan in Lucknow. The visitors, led by Kieron Pollard will be without the likes of Carlos Brathwaite and Andre Russell, and the squad includes young new faces like Brandon King and Hayden Walsh.

Team India cricketers at a practice session. AP

Team India cricketers at a practice session. AP

King and Walsh, who had memorable outings in the Caribbean Premier League ending up as the highest run-scorer and most wicket-taker respectively, will be supported by Evin Lewis and Pollard, who have immense experience in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Mumbai Indians (MI). Sheldon Cottrell will lead a young bowling lineup consisting of Khary Pierre and Hayden.

For India, Bhuveshwar Kumar is set to make his first appearance since August. Pressure will be on him alongside the in-form Deepak Chahar, who is coming on the back of an excellent stint at the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament.

And while Shreyas Iyer looks likely to retain the number four position, Rishabh Pant will once again be expected to perform upto expectations.

The weather for Friday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad is expected to be rain-free with hazy moonlight around.

The atmosphere in the Indian city is expected to be quite chilly with the temperatures expected to be between 16-12 degree Celsius.

Updated Date: Dec 06, 2019 08:46:24 IST

