Team India are back on the road after the World Cup disappointment. Virat Kohli and Co begin their tour of West Indies with T20Is and it would be followed by three ODIs and two Tests.

The first match of the three-match series will take place on Saturday in Florida, Miami in the US with the second one scheduled to take place at the same venue on Sunday. The tour will then shift to the Caribbean.

India have made a hosts of changes to their T20 squad as they look to find the best combination of the upcoming 2020 T20 World Cup. Veteran MS Dhoni, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, spin twins Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal are some of the big names missing from the squad. On the other hand, rookies Rahul Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Washington Sundar have been included along with Manish Pandey and Shreyas Iyer as India look to sort out the middle order muddle.

India captain Virat Kohli announced on the eve of the match that the series provides youngsters an opportunity to seal their spots in the team with good performances, especially for Rishabh Pant who is now seen as a clear favourite to don the gloves in all three formats for India.

"It's a great opportunity for someone like Rishabh Pant to really play a lot of international cricket, show his credentials, really unleash his potential at this stage," said Kohli. "We know how much ability he has and we all want him to become a consistent performer for the Indian cricket team. MS's experience is always going to be a very crucial factor but having said that some of these younger guys have a great opportunity ahead of them and they should just look forward to it."

Meanwhile, West Indies were dealt a late blow with withdrawal of Andre Russell from the first two T20Is due to a knee injury. Jason Mohammed has been named as his replacement. Still, with the return of Kieron Pollard and Sunil Narine, the reigning T20 World Champions remain a daunting challenge.

Incidentally, this is not the first time India and West Indies will be facing each other in Florida, in 2016 the both sides played two T20Is in the city. The second match in 2016 was abandoned due to rain and the tournament opener on Saturday is also under the threat of rain.

The match which will begin at 8 PM in India and is scheduled to start off at 10.30 AM in Florida. According to AccuWeather, heavy cloud cover is expected during morning in Florida with precipitation pegged at 25 percent, however, thunderstorms are predicted during afternoon and that can impact the second innings of the match.

The temperature is expected to remain between 26 and 30 degrees throughout the day.

Fans would hope for rains to stay away from the match or for minimum weather interruptions as cricket returns to the US.