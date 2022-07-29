India vs West Indies 1st T20 International: IND vs WI Head-to-Head Records and Stats

After dominating the ODI series, a confident and revamped Indian side will lock horns with West Indies in the first of the five-match T20I series at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad, on Friday.

A young Indian side, led by Shikhar Dhawan, gave a good account of themselves in the ODI series and clinched the three-match series 3-0. They will now be bolstered with the arrival of Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Harshal Patel, and Hardik Pandya.

On the other hand, West Indies will be thrilled with the addition of Shimron Hetmyer for the T20I series. Their batting has been quite good in the ODIs and with the arrival of Obed McCoy, captain Nicholas Pooran will hope, the bowling too makes a good fist of things.

The pitches in the ODI series gone by were brilliant to bat on. However, it might not be the case for this T20I fixture. If we take a look at the numbers from the CPL, the average score batting first at the Brian Lara Stadium was 141. It could offer assistance to the spinners and hence, the task will be cut out for the stroke makers on either side.

India vs West Indies T20I Head-to-Head:

Match Played: 20

India: 13

West Indies: 06

Tied: 1

India vs West Indies Previous T20 International:

In the last clash between these two sides, India beat West Indies by 17 runs at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Last 5 T20I International Results:

India won by 17 runs.

India won by 8 runs.

India won by 6 wickets.

India won by 67 runs.

India won by 8 wickets.

Possible Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav & Arshdeep Singh

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (C & WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh Jr

