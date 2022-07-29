India vs West Indies 1st T20 International 2022: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Squad updates

After sealing the ODI series, India will now take on West Indies in a five-match T20I series. India will be bolstered with the arrival of captain Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant and they will look to continue their good run in this format.

They come into this series after back-to-back series wins in the T20I against Ireland and England. This is a T20 World Cup year and India will want to answer a few more questions about this format. Dinesh Karthik is back in the squad and it will be interesting to see how he fits in since the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Surkyakumar Yadav and Deepak Hooda have all been mighty impressive.

West Indies were quite good in the first couple of matches but were flattened in the final match of the ODI series. However, this is the format they prefer and have a number of match-winners who can topple India on their day.

Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran were the stars with the bat in the ODI series and they will remain a big threat for India. Bowling has been a concern for West Indies and it will be interesting to see how they fare in this series.

India vs West Indies 1st T20 International Telecast and Live Streaming:

The India vs West Indies match will be telecasted on DD Sports in India. It will be live streamed on FanCode app.

India vs West Indies Dream 11 Prediction:

Captain: Rishabh Pant

Vice-captain: Kyle Mayers

Suggested Playing XI for India vs West Indies 1st T20 International Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Batsmen: Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer

Wicket-keeper: Rishabh Pant

All-rounders: Kyle Mayers, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy

Predicted Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav & Arshdeep Singh

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (capt & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh Jr

