After having sealed the two-match Test series 1-0, Team India shift focus towards the limited-overs, with their three-match ODI series against West Indies beginning on Thursday, with sights on the 2023 ODI World Cup on home turf later this year.

For West Indies, there is not much at stake after having missed out on the ODI World Cup qualification for the first time in history.

But, for India, it’s an opportunity to finetune preparations and get their team combinations right with less than three months to go for the showpiece event.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are all but certain to open the batting for the Men in Blue, but it is the middle-order that will be in focus.

A toss-up between Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson for the wicketkeeper’s spot is expected to be there, with Kishan most likely to take his spot in the playing XI.

Suryakumar Yadav is probably India’s X=factor and would be looking to make amends after failing with the bat against Australia earlier this year.

Known for his aggressive batting, SKY has not actually taken off in the ODIs the way he has in T20Is, and the upcoming ODIs against West Indies will provide him an opportunity to rediscover his lost touch.

The pace attack will be led by Mohammed Siraj. Siraj is the most experienced of the lot, that also consists of Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat and Mukesh Kumar.

Mukesh had in fact made his Test debut during the recent second Test in Trinidad, where he picked up two wickets.

For West Indies, Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas, both of whom played their last ODIs in 2021, return to the side.

Alick Athanaze was one of the silver linings for West Indies in the Tests, and would be looking for another productive series.

Ahead of the first ODI, here’s all you need to know as far as telecast and live streaming is concerned:

When is the first ODI between West Indies and India?

The first ODI between West Indies and India will be played on 27 July, 2023 (Thursday).

Where will the first ODI between West Indies and India take place?

The first ODI between West Indies and India will take place at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

What time will the first ODI between West Indies and India start?

The first ODI between West Indies and India will start at 7 pm IST, with the toss scheduled to take place 30 minutes prior.

How can I watch the first ODI between West Indies and India?

The first ODI will be broadcast across the Doordarshan Network, including DD National and DD Sports. The match can also be streamed LIVE on Fancode and JioCinema. You can also follow LIVE scores on Firstpost.com.