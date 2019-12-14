India vs West Indies 1st ODI LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs WI in Chennai Match Live Telecast Online
After winning the T20I series, Virat Kohli and Co are also the favourites to win the ODI series. Here is everything you need to know about when and where to watch the first India vs West Indies ODI.
With Virat Kohli-led India capturing the T2oI series with a comprehensive win over the West Indies in the third match in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, the action now quickly shifts to Chennai, where the two teams will face off for the first of the three-match ODI series — the final bilateral commitment of the year for both teams.
The home side have been plagued with injuries of late, with pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar being the latest to be ruled out due to a groin injury. As a result, Shardul Thakur has been named as Bhuvneshwar’s replacement. Bhuvneshwar, after missing out on the home series against South Africa and Bangladesh, had finished with figures of 2/41 in the T20I series-decider.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar's injury has given a huge blow for the hosts. AP
Meanwhile, Delhi batsman Shikhar Dhawan, too has been ruled out of the forthcoming series after injuring his thumb while playing a Syed Mushtaq Ali clash against Maharashtra, and Mayank Agarwal was announced as replacement for the top-order batsman.
Agarwal, who has three centuries and as many half-centuries, including a double ton to his name in Tests, is yet to make his senior debut in the limited-overs format.
Dhawan also missed the T20I series because of the same injury.
For West Indies, this will be their first ODI assignment since their 3-0 series sweep against Afghanistan in Lucknow, where they clinched their first ODI series since 2014.
Eyes will be on Evin Lewis for the visitors in this series. Lewis was stretchered off the ground while fielding in Mumbai after picking up a knee injury, and Brandon King opened the batting eventually with Lendl Simmons during the run chase.
Sheldon Cottrell will lead the bowling attack which also includes Hayden Walsh, who impressed in the T20s.
Here is everything you need to know about when and where to watch the first India vs West Indies ODI:
When will India vs West Indies 1st ODI take place?
The India vs West Indies 1st ODI will take place on 15 December, 2019.
Where will the India vs West Indies 1st ODI be played?
The India vs West Indies 1st ODI will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
What time does the India vs West Indies 1st ODI begin?
The India vs West Indies 1st ODI will begin at 1.30 pm IST, with the toss is scheduled for 1.00 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast India vs West Indies 1st ODI match?
The match will be telecast on the Star Sports network in both standard as well as HD format, with live streaming on Hotstar. You can also catch the live score and updates on Firstpost.com.
Updated Date:
Dec 14, 2019 16:01:16 IST
