India and West Indies will lock horns in a three-match ODI series that begins in Chennai on 15 December (Sunday) after a highly-contested T20I series which the hosts clinched 2-1. The T20Is saw yet again India's top three coming to the team's rescue as far as batting is concerned. The trio of KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli dominated throughout the series.

India's middle order, however, still remains a concern with Rishabh Pant faltering and others not really converting good starts into meaty scores. Shivam Dube's one stint with the bat, however, will keep the management in good spirits.

The ODI series is another chance for the middle order to make amends and get some runs under the belt. It is more so a very significant series for Pant, who has been given a long rope by the management now.

West Indies, on the other hand, would look to continue their good run in ODIs. They had beaten Afghanistan 3-0 not so long back and gave a stiff competition to the mighty Indians in the T20Is. If they manage to pull off a series win against India in their home, it will be a huge confidence booster for the Caribbean nation. The Chennai ODI would be the first hurdle in that pursuit.

Before the first day-night ODI at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, let us look at the weather conditions in the city. Accuweather suggests that on 15 December, there will be no rain threat. However, there will be some clouds hovering over the city in afternoon. In evening time, it will get more cloudy yet the chances of rain are bleak.

The match will start at 1.30 pm IST. For LIVE scorecard, follow Firstpost.com. Broadcast on Stars Sports Network and Hotstar.

