India vs West Indies 1st ODI: Dream 11 Prediction, fantasy cricket tips and squads

India vs West Indies 1st ODI: India will start their multi-format tour to the West Indies high-on confidence after demolishing England in both ODI and T20I series. They will cross swords with West Indies for the first One Day International (ODI) of the three-match series on 22 July at Port of Spain’s Queen’s Park Oval at 7 PM IST.

Shikhar Dhawan has been given the responsibility of leading the Indian side in the absence of Rohit Sharma. Shubman Gill might be seen opening with Dhawan. The bowling attack will include the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and Prasidh Krishna. Experienced bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will not fly with the squad to West Indies.

On the other side, Caribbean skipper Nicholas Pooran will try to get their momentum back after suffering a thumping defeat in their previous home series against Bangladesh. However, they completely outplayed Bangladesh in the T20I series. The newly appointed captain is still finding the right mindset for ODI cricket. The Islanders are aiming to put up a good team effort while facing the mighty Indian brigade. The inclusion of Rovman Powell, Shai Hope and Jason Holder will strengthen the squad.

India vs West Indies 1st One Day International Telecast and Live Streaming:

DD Sports will telecast the first ODI of India’s tour to West Indies 2022. Live streaming will be available on the Fan Code App.

India vs West Indies Dream 11 Prediction:

Captain: Ravindra Jadeja

Vice-captain: Nicholas Pooran

Suggested Playing XI for West Indies vs India 1st ODI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Nicholas Pooran, Keacy Carty

Wicket-keeper: Ishan Kishan

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Rovman Powell

Bowlers: Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Predicted Playing XIs:

India: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj.

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (C), Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.