After clinching the T20I series comfortably, Virat Kohli's India will aim to maintain the same kind of dominance against West Indies in the ODI series as well. The first ODI will be played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana, with Jason Holder returning to lead team's ODI side.

Chris Gayle also makes his way into the squad and will mostly open the batting along with Evin Lewis. Windies trio of pacers Sheldon Cottrell, Kemar Roach and Oshane Thomas are key for their team and Holder will hope his fast bowlers will do early damage to the Indian side.

Earlier, India skipper Kohli on Wednesday termed the three T20I series win with a margin of 3-0 against West Indies as "top win".

Rishabh Pant and Kohli stitched a 106-run partnership to take India to a comfortable position during the 146-run chase in the third T20I.

Pant's unbeaten 65 off 42 guided India to clean sweep the T20Is. Left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya was adjudged Man of the Match in the second T20I and also Player of the Series, However, Krunal has not been picked for the ODI series with team's long-term spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav set to feature in the three 50-over matches.

The match will start at 9.30 am local time and according to Accuweather, morning showers are predicted between 8 to 10 am, which might push the start time of the game. No rains are predicted for the rest of the day, however the match is most likely to be played under overcast conditions.