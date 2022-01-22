After a glorious 174-run victory over Ireland, the Indian U-19 team will be up against Uganda on Saturday.

With two victories already up their sleeves, India look comfortable despite several omissions owing to COVID-19. Skipper Yash Dhull, his deputy Shaik Rasheed, Aaradhya Yadav and Manav Parakh all tested positive in the recent Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT).

Set to be the final game in the group (B) stage, if India win this match, all the infected players, including the worst-affected Dhull, are expected to be back in reckoning for selection for the 29 January quarterfinal.

Here's everything you need to know about the U19 World Cup 2022 final group game between India and Uganda:

Where will the match be played?

The final Group B match between India and Uganda will take place at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, in Trinidad.

What time does the match begin?

The India vs Uganda match will begin at 6.30 pm IST while the toss will be at 6pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

With inputs from PTI

