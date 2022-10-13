Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

India Women Vs Thailand Women LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

India Women Vs Thailand Women At Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, 13 October, 2022

13 October, 2022
Starts 08:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
India Women

India Women

73/2 (10.0 ov)

1st Semi-Final
Thailand Women

Thailand Women

Yet To Bat

India Women Thailand Women
73/2 (10.0 ov) - R/R 7.3

Play In Progress

Harmanpreet Kaur (C) - 6

Jemimah Rodrigues - 0

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Jemimah Rodrigues Batting 7 13 0 0
Harmanpreet Kaur (C) Batting 6 5 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Onnicha Kamchomphu 2 0 10 0
Sornnarin Tippoch 1 0 6 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 67/2 (9.1)

6 (6) R/R: 7.2

Shafali Verma 42(28) S.R (150)

c Naruemol Chaiwai b Sornnarin Tippoch

India vs Thailand Live Score and Commentary, Women's Asia Cup 2022 Semi-final 1

India vs Thailand Live Score, Women's Asia Cup 2022 Semi-final 1: Follow live scorecard, updates and commentary from IND-W vs THAI-W match.

India vs Thailand Live Score and Commentary, Women's Asia Cup 2022 Semi-final 1

India vs Thailand Live Cricket score, Women's Asia Cup 2022. Image: BCCI

Toss news: Thailand Women won the toss and opted to field first in the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 semi-finals agianst India at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Playing XIs:

Thailand Women playing XI: Nannapat Koncharoenkai(w), Natthakan Chantham, Naruemol Chaiwai(c), Chanida Sutthiruang, Sornnarin Tippoch, Phannita Maya, Rosenan Kanoh, Nattaya Boochatham, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Putthawong, Nanthita Boonsukham

India Women playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

“In the morning, there might be movement. India are a strong team,” Thailand captain Naruemol Chaiwai said at the toss.

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said: “Big game for all of us. Happy that the sun came out. Has been raining the last few days. Very positive with whatever we’ve done yesterday in training. Very difficult to select the XI.”

Pitch report:

“Pitches have been very good. Have seen the batters enjoying themselves playing few shots. This one looks pretty dry. Couple of patches of concern. There are few patches which are little bit darker. These are right in front of the stumps. The bowlers would like to capitalise early on,” Athar Ali Khan reported.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: October 13, 2022 09:05:56 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Women's Asia Cup: Meghana slams maiden fifty as India beat Malaysia to collect second win in a row
First Cricket News

Women's Asia Cup: Meghana slams maiden fifty as India beat Malaysia to collect second win in a row

Meghana scored a career-best 69 off 53 deliveries as India defeated Malaysia by 30 runs (DLS method) in a rain-interrupted match in Sylhet.

Women's Asia Cup: Thailand stun Pakistan with four-wicket win in low-scoring match
First Cricket News

Women's Asia Cup: Thailand stun Pakistan with four-wicket win in low-scoring match

Natthankan Chantham scored a crucial half century while chasing 117 before Rosenan Kanoh finished off the job in a nerve-wracking final over to seal the game for minnows Thailand women's cricket team against Pakistan

Women's Asia Cup 2022: Favourites India look to carry England ODI momentum into T20 tournament
First Cricket News

Women's Asia Cup 2022: Favourites India look to carry England ODI momentum into T20 tournament

The Indian team would be desperate to move on from the run out incident involving Deepti Sharma and focus on the Asia Cup.