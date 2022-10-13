|India Women
|Thailand Women
|73/2 (10.0 ov) - R/R 7.3
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Jemimah Rodrigues
|Batting
|7
|13
|0
|0
|Harmanpreet Kaur (C)
|Batting
|6
|5
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Onnicha Kamchomphu
|2
|0
|10
|0
|Sornnarin Tippoch
|1
|0
|6
|1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 67/2 (9.1)
|
6 (6) R/R: 7.2
Harmanpreet Kaur (C) 6(5)
Jemimah Rodrigues 0(0)
|
Shafali Verma 42(28) S.R (150)
c Naruemol Chaiwai b Sornnarin Tippoch
India vs Thailand Live Score, Women's Asia Cup 2022 Semi-final 1: Follow live scorecard, updates and commentary from IND-W vs THAI-W match.
Toss news: Thailand Women won the toss and opted to field first in the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 semi-finals agianst India at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.
Playing XIs:
Thailand Women playing XI: Nannapat Koncharoenkai(w), Natthakan Chantham, Naruemol Chaiwai(c), Chanida Sutthiruang, Sornnarin Tippoch, Phannita Maya, Rosenan Kanoh, Nattaya Boochatham, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Putthawong, Nanthita Boonsukham
India Women playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
“In the morning, there might be movement. India are a strong team,” Thailand captain Naruemol Chaiwai said at the toss.
India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said: “Big game for all of us. Happy that the sun came out. Has been raining the last few days. Very positive with whatever we’ve done yesterday in training. Very difficult to select the XI.”
Pitch report:
“Pitches have been very good. Have seen the batters enjoying themselves playing few shots. This one looks pretty dry. Couple of patches of concern. There are few patches which are little bit darker. These are right in front of the stumps. The bowlers would like to capitalise early on,” Athar Ali Khan reported.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Meghana scored a career-best 69 off 53 deliveries as India defeated Malaysia by 30 runs (DLS method) in a rain-interrupted match in Sylhet.
Natthankan Chantham scored a crucial half century while chasing 117 before Rosenan Kanoh finished off the job in a nerve-wracking final over to seal the game for minnows Thailand women's cricket team against Pakistan
The Indian team would be desperate to move on from the run out incident involving Deepti Sharma and focus on the Asia Cup.