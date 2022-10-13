Toss news: Thailand Women won the toss and opted to field first in the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 semi-finals agianst India at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Playing XIs:

Thailand Women playing XI: Nannapat Koncharoenkai(w), Natthakan Chantham, Naruemol Chaiwai(c), Chanida Sutthiruang, Sornnarin Tippoch, Phannita Maya, Rosenan Kanoh, Nattaya Boochatham, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Putthawong, Nanthita Boonsukham

India Women playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

“In the morning, there might be movement. India are a strong team,” Thailand captain Naruemol Chaiwai said at the toss.

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said: “Big game for all of us. Happy that the sun came out. Has been raining the last few days. Very positive with whatever we’ve done yesterday in training. Very difficult to select the XI.”

Pitch report:

“Pitches have been very good. Have seen the batters enjoying themselves playing few shots. This one looks pretty dry. Couple of patches of concern. There are few patches which are little bit darker. These are right in front of the stumps. The bowlers would like to capitalise early on,” Athar Ali Khan reported.

