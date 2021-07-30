India vs Sri Lanka: Yuzvendra Chahal, Krishnappa Gowtham test positive for COVID-19 in Colombo, says report

After Krunal Pandya, Indian cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Krishnappa Gowtham have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka.

As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, Chahal and Gowtham tested positive on Friday. The duo was part of the eight players who were identified as a close contact of all-rounder Krunal Pandya, who tested positive on Tuesday.

The spin duo returning positive for coronavirus comes as a surprise as they had reportedly tested "negative" in the RT-PCR tests after coming in close contact with Pandya.

As per Sri Lanka's health safety protocols, players testing have to undergo mandatory isolation and obtain a negative RT-PCR report. Pandya is currently in isolation and has not been able to leave Sri Lanka with the team on Friday.

The ESPN report added that even Chahal and Gowtham will also have to stay back in Sri Lanka for the time being.

The positive case in the Indian camp had forced the postponement of the second T20I between Sri Lanka and India from 27 to 28 July, while the third and final T20I was moved from 29 to 30 July.

India lost the T20I series 2-1.