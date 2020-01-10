India vs Sri Lanka: 'Sri Lanka won the toss, India bossed the match', Twitterati react to Virat Kohli and Co's T20I series triumph
Sri Lanka succumbed to yet another series defeat to India following a 78-run loss in the third and final T20I at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Twitterati were full of praise for Virat Kohli and Co.
Sri Lanka succumbed to yet another series defeat to India following a 78-run loss in the third and final T20I at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Openers Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul notched up fifties, while Lakshan Sandakan was the pick of the Lankan bowlers, as the hosts cruised to 201-6. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli achieved another rare milestone when he became the quickest to reach 11,000 international runs as a captain.
Needing just one run to reach the milestone, the right-hander took a single off Sandakan to get to the feat. Kohli, thus, became the sixth international captain to reach the feat and the second Indian after talismanic Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
Sri Lanka once again suffered a huge batting collapse in the run chase, and apart from Angelo Mathews' 31, Dhananjay de Silva's knock of 57 was their only other positive takeaway. Pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini jointly took six wickets between them while Washington Sundar too bagged a couple of wickets.
Twitterati were full of praise for the Indian cricket team following their first series victory of 2020.
A walk in the park for Team India!
And he did win it!
With PTI inputs
Updated Date:
Jan 10, 2020 23:16:33 IST
