SL in IND | 3rd T20I Jan 10, 2020
IND vs SL
India beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs
IRE in WI | 2nd ODI Jan 09, 2020
WI vs IRE
West Indies beat Ireland by 1 wicket
ICC CWC League 2 Jan 11, 2020
OMA vs UAE
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman
ICC CWC League 2 Jan 12, 2020
OMA vs NAM
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman
India vs Sri Lanka: 'Sri Lanka won the toss, India bossed the match', Twitterati react to Virat Kohli and Co's T20I series triumph

Sri Lanka succumbed to yet another series defeat to India following a 78-run loss in the third and final T20I at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Twitterati were full of praise for Virat Kohli and Co.

FirstCricket Staff, Jan 10, 2020 23:16:33 IST

Sri Lanka succumbed to yet another series defeat to India following a 78-run loss in the third and final T20I at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Openers Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul notched up fifties, while Lakshan Sandakan was the pick of the Lankan bowlers, as the hosts cruised to 201-6. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli achieved another rare milestone when he became the quickest to reach 11,000 international runs as a captain.

Needing just one run to reach the milestone, the right-hander took a single off Sandakan to get to the feat. Kohli, thus, became the sixth international captain to reach the feat and the second Indian after talismanic Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Sri Lanka once again suffered a huge batting collapse in the run chase, and apart from Angelo Mathews' 31, Dhananjay de Silva's knock of 57 was their only other positive takeaway. Pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini jointly took six wickets between them while Washington Sundar too bagged a couple of wickets.

Twitterati were full of praise for the Indian cricket team following their first series victory of 2020.

A walk in the park for Team India!

And he did win it!

 

With PTI inputs

Updated Date: Jan 10, 2020 23:16:33 IST

