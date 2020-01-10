Sri Lanka succumbed to yet another series defeat to India following a 78-run loss in the third and final T20I at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Openers Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul notched up fifties, while Lakshan Sandakan was the pick of the Lankan bowlers, as the hosts cruised to 201-6. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli achieved another rare milestone when he became the quickest to reach 11,000 international runs as a captain.

Needing just one run to reach the milestone, the right-hander took a single off Sandakan to get to the feat. Kohli, thus, became the sixth international captain to reach the feat and the second Indian after talismanic Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Sri Lanka once again suffered a huge batting collapse in the run chase, and apart from Angelo Mathews' 31, Dhananjay de Silva's knock of 57 was their only other positive takeaway. Pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini jointly took six wickets between them while Washington Sundar too bagged a couple of wickets.

Twitterati were full of praise for the Indian cricket team following their first series victory of 2020.

A walk in the park for Team India!

Well played India, but frankly no contest as Sri Lanka found wanting in all departments — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 10, 2020

This is India’s 12th consecutive bilateral series win against Sri Lanka across formats. The last time when they lost a bilateral series against them was in 2008.#INDvSL — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) January 10, 2020

And he did win it!

Sri Lanka won the Toss. India bossed the match. Navdeep Saini, once again, shown that we’ve got a special talent on our hands. #IndvSL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 10, 2020

Every Indian player is seizing the opportunity. Shikhar looked in good nick and Shardul continues to impress. This is, by some distance, the finest collection of Indian fast bowling I have seen. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 10, 2020

With PTI inputs

