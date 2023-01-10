Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka lamented his new-ball bowlers performance and said that they were not up to the mark as the side suffered a 67-run defeat against India in the opening ODI of the three-match series at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday.

”I think the start their openers gave, we didn’t use the new ball well, unlike their bowlers who got it to swing. We did have a plan, but the bowlers didn’t execute the basics right,” Shanaka said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

”We didn’t use variations during the first 10 overs. (With the bat) I think I’m doing the basics well, I think I should bat higher in the T20Is, but the team needs me to bat at 6 with Bhanuka at 5,” he added.

Asked to bat first, India rode Virat Kohli’s 87-ball 113 and fluent half-centuries from his successor Rohit Sharma (83) and Shubman Gill (70) to rake up an imposing 373 for seven in their allotted quota of overs on a batting-friendly strip.

For his stupendous knock of 113 off 87 deliveries, @imVkohli is adjudged Player of the Match as #TeamIndia beat Sri Lanka by 67 runs. Scorecard – https://t.co/MB6gfx9iRy #INDvSL @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/ecI40guZuB — BCCI (@BCCI) January 10, 2023

In reply, the Sri Lankans were never in the hunt and managed to reach 306 for eight in 50 overs courtesy of skipper Shanaka, who waged a lone battle and produced a counterattacking century, even as the others failed to put up any resistance.

After the batters’ fine performances, India speed merchants Umran Malik (3/57) and Mohammed Siraj (2/30) put the icing on the cake in a lopsided game, though Rohit said the hosts could have bowled better as a team.

Must Check: IND vs SL 1st ODI: Virat Kohli’s century, Dasun Shanaka being lone wolf and other talking points

”We started off really well and to get that total was a great effort from all the batters. The platform was set to come out and play freely. I thought we could’ve bowled slightly better, but don’t want to be too critical of it although the dew was not so much.

”We bowled well as a unit and if you want to win games like this, everyone has to come to the party. There are some areas we need to look at as a group and again it’s a team sport.”

Meanwhile, Man of the Match Kohli, who struck 12 fours and a six in his 87-ball 113, said one has to play every game as if it is his last outing.

”I don’t think there was anything different. My preparation and intent always remain the same. I thought I was hitting the ball nicely. It was close to the template I play with, I understood we needed an extra 25-30 runs,” Kohli said.

”I tried to understand the conditions in the second half. Tried to get a comfortable total for us on the board. The one thing I learnt was desperation doesn’t get you anywhere. You do not need to complicate things. You go out there and play without any fear, I can’t hold on to things.

”You have to play for the right reasons and almost play every game like it’s your last and just be happy about it. The game is going to move on. I am not going to play forever, I am in a happy space and enjoying my time playing.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.