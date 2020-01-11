First Cricket
India vs Sri Lanka: Skipper Lasith Malinga says youngsters are talented but need to improve on mental preparations in T20Is

Malinga also admitted that he failed to play a crucial part in the series despite being the 'most experienced player in the team'.

Asian News International, Jan 11, 2020 14:02:00 IST

Pune: Sri Lanka skipper Lasith Malinga on Friday said that his team's young players are talented but they need mental preparation as it is very important for a T20 game.

Lasith Malinga feels his team's younger players need to handle situations better. Sportzpics

"All the young players, they are talented but they did not know how to handle the situation at the moment and we did not get any partnership in between. They can bat and bowl but mental preparation and thinking pattern is very important for a T20 game," Malinga said in the post-match press conference.

Sri Lanka suffered a 78-run defeat at the hands of India in the third T20I. With this win, India won the three-match T20I series by 2-0 as the first match was abandoned due to rain.

"In T20 cricket, I am the most experienced player in the team. I did not get enough wickets in this tournament but when we want to win match, we have to get one or two wickets early," he said.

"I am looking forward to get my job done, personally. I cannot make excuse to others as I have wicket-taking variations and skills but at the end of the day, in this tournament, I did not get anything for the team. Going forward, I am looking forward to doing my best," Malinga added.

India, who were asked to bat first, posted a massive 202-run target for Sri Lanka which they latter failed to chase as they were all out on 123 runs.

Updated Date: Jan 11, 2020 14:02:00 IST

Tags : Cricket, India, India Vs Sri Lanka 2020, Lasith Malinga, Sri Lanka

