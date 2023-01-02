Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara said that Sanju Samson might have to bat out of his position and comfort zone to make a place in the Indian squad.

Sangakkara said that Samson is suited for the number four position but he might not get a chance to bat in that position considering the competition for spots.

“I think he is ideally suited to No. 4 in T20 cricket, coming in after the first seven overs are done. He can bat anywhere and I think in India when he plays, he has to bat out of position because there are so many jostling for positions,” Sangakkara said in a conversation with Sports Tak.

The Sri Lankan legend was confident of Samson doing well in whatever position he gets an opportunity.



“So he has got to be ready to bat anywhere and he can. He has got power, he has got the touch, and he has got a great temperament, a good head on his shoulders for his batting. So he understands how to navigate difficult situations. So you can slot him in anywhere and he will do well.”

Samson, however, has not had a good outing batting at number four for India. In seven innings that he has come to bat at the fall of the second wicket, he has scored at an average of 15.57 with a best of 39 runs.

Sangakkara further said that he is excited to see the new Indian side in T20Is as there is experience mixed with some fresh faces.

“I think India with a new-look side, you have some experience there in (Hardik) Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, and Ishan Kishan. At the same time, you have a few slightly newer players. One of them I am excited to see is Sanju Samson.”

The southpaw also went on to say that he is a fantastic player over and above being the Rajasthan Royals captain.

“Rajasthan Royals captain but more importantly he is just a fabulous player. He has got all the ingredients to be just a powerhouse, a match-winner on the international stage as a batter. He is a great young man and I am really excited to see what he can offer.”

