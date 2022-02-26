Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India vs Sri Lanka: Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of the remaining T20Is, Mayank Agarwal added to hosts' squad as cover

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • February 26th, 2022
  • 11:35:18 IST

India batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the ongoing T20I series against Sri Lanka due to a wrist injury.

The opener had complained of pain in his right wrist joint ahead of the first T20I in Lucknow on Thursday and was examined by the BCCI Medical Team.

Ruturaj Gaikwad will head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further management of his injury. Image: Twitter/@BCCI

An MRI scan was later conducted followed by a specialist consultation. Ruturaj will now head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further management of his injury.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Mayank Agarwal to India’s squad for the remaining two T20Is. Mayank has joined the team in Dharamsala.

India's updated T20 squad for 2nd and 3rd T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Avesh Khan, Mayank Agarwal

