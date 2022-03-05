India vs Sri Lanka: Ravindra Jadeja hits century on Day 2 of first Test, Twitter applauds outstanding feat

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has added another major milestone to his credentials by hitting his second Test ton during the ongoing series opener against Sri Lanka at Mohali.

Overnight on 45, Ravindra Jadeja continued to put in a strong performance on the second morning, today 5 March, with an unbeaten ton. Ravindra Jadeja, along with Mohammed Shami took India to a comfortable position of 574 for 8 at Tea against Sri Lanka on Day 2 of the first Test.

The southpaw has hit 17 boundaries and three sixes and is currently batting on 175 not out.

As Ravindra Jadeja achieved his second Test century, the cricket fraternity and fans of the all-rounder went into a frenzy and took to Twitter to congratulate the man for his batting brilliance.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India praised Ravindra Jadeja for his century.

Former Cricketer Harbhajan Singh called Ravindra Jadeja a 'rockstar' for hitting a century. 'Rockstar' was a name given to the all-rounder by Australian cricket legend Shane Warne, whose untimely death on 5 March has left the entire world grieving.

Well done @imjadeja brilliant 100 keep going .. ( rockstar )the name was given to him by greatest ever @ShaneWarne @BCCI @StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/6rOjnrtNne — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 5, 2022

Former Indian Cricket Captain, Kris Srikkanth called Ravindra Jadeja an extremely important player for his brilliant knock and all-rounder abilities.

What a century by @imjadeja and another brilliant knock by @RishabhPant17 ! #jaddu is by far the most important player in our line up currently due to his all aroudn ability! #INDvSL — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) March 5, 2022

Former wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel was impressed by Ravindra Jadeja's performance and said that the all-rounder knew exactly how to make runs without any fuss.

We all talk about how #Jadeja is the most improved cricketer across formats in recent times. Jaddu showed it once again from playing second fiddle to Pant yesterday and today how to accumulate runs without any fuss. Well done #SirJadeja pic.twitter.com/IT3deDVmir — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) March 5, 2022

The congratulatory tweets and praises kept pouring in for Ravindra Jadeja's brilliant century. Take a look at some more here:

Sir Jadeja. Take a bow 🙇 The best all-rounder in Tests right now… #IndvSL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 5, 2022

Well crafted century @imjadeja, has helped into a near unassailable situation 👏👏 — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 5, 2022

Ravindra Jadeja gets to his century. Devastated that his Rajasthan Royals captain is not around to congratulate the man he christened 'Rockstar Jadeja.' — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) March 5, 2022

Meanwhile, this is the first time in 22 Tests that India has scored 400 in their first innings. The last time India hit this record was in 2019 against Bangladesh, when India scored 493/6d in the match at Indore.

India began the second day of the Test series-opener against Sri Lanka by paying tribute to the two Australian cricket legends who passed away on Friday, 5 March. A minute's silence was observed to to pay tribute to Shane Warne and Rod Marsh. Both Indian and Sri Lankan players wore black armbands in order to pay tribute to the two players.

