India vs Sri Lanka: Ravichandran Ashwin equals Kapil Dev’s tally of 434 Test wickets

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • March 6th, 2022
  • 13:24:03 IST

All-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday equalled Kapil Dev’s tally of 434 Test wickets.

Ashwin achieved the feat with the wicket of Pathum Nissanka on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka here in Mohali.

Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates taking the wicket of Pathum Nissanka. Image: Twitter/@BCCI

Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates taking the wicket of Pathum Nissanka. Image: Twitter/@BCCI

When the spinner takes one more wicket, he will become India’s second-highest wicket-taker in the longest format, only behind Anil Kumble (619).

After 20 overs in their second innings on Day 3, Sri Lanka were 65/3 — still trailing by 335 runs. Dhananjaya de Silva (9*) and Angelo Mathews (17*) are currently at the crease.

Earlier, resuming Day 3 at 138/4 in the first innings, overnight batters Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka added 53 runs more to the total and this saw Nissanka going past his half-century. India finally got the breakthrough in the 58th over as Jasprit Bumrah got the better of Asalanka (29).

Niroshan Dickwella (2) failed to impress with the bat and he managed to score just 2 before being sent to the pavilion by Ravindra Jadeja. In the same over, Jadeja removed Suranga Lakmal (0) and Sri Lanka was reduced to 164/7.

In the end, Sri Lanka was bundled out for 174, handing India a lead of 400 runs and the hosts enforced the follow-on.

With ANI inputs

