India vs Sri Lanka: Pacer Lasith Malinga to captain visitors' squad, Angelo Mathews set to make T20I return

32-year-old all-rounder Angelo Mathews made a comeback to the team after a 16-month absence from the shortest form of the game

Press Trust of India, Jan 01, 2020 20:17:53 IST

Colombo: Former skipper Angelo Mathews on Wednesday returned to the Sri Lanka squad for the three-match T20 International series against India starting in Guwahati on 5 January.

India vs Sri Lanka: Pacer Lasith Malinga to captain visitors squad, Angelo Mathews set to make T20I return

File image of Angelo Mathews. Reuters

The 32-year-old all-rounder made a comeback to the team after a 16-month absence from the shortest form of the game. Mathews played his last T20 International against South Africa in August, 2018, when he led Sri Lanka to a three-wicket win.

Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement that the 16-member squad will be led by veteran pacer Lasith Malinga.

Initially, fast bowler Nuwan Pradeep was included in the squad but he will now make way for seamer Kasun Rajitha after sustaining an injury during practice sessions.

The squad will leave Sri Lanka on Thursday.

Sri Lanka squad: Lasith Malinga (captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Oshada Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Kusal Mendis, Lakshan Sandakan and Kasun Rajitha.

Updated Date: Jan 01, 2020 20:17:53 IST

