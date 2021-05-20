Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

India vs Sri Lanka: NCA head Rahul Dravid likely to coach second-string national side for limited-overs tour

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • May 20th, 2021
  • 13:32:51 IST

National Cricket Academy (NCA) head and former India skipper Rahul Dravid is likely to serve as the team's coach for the Sri Lanka tour, according to ESPN Cricinfo. The website also reported that former India seamer Paras Mhambrey is the prime candidate to tour the island nation as the bowling coach. He has also coached the India A and U-19 teams in the past.

The tour, comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is, will take place between 13-27 July and feature a second-string India side. As per the itinerary, India's white-ball squad is expected to reach Sri Lanka on 5 July and fly back on 28 July.

Meanwhile, head coach Ravi Shastri will be busy with the Test team to help them prepare for the five-match series against England which will begin in on 4 August. India's bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar and batting coach Vikram Rathour will also remain with the Test team. Before taking on England, Virat Kohli's men will lock horns with Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in the World Test Championship final in Southampton from 22 June.

The 48-year-old Dravid has groomed a number of youngsters, who will feature for India against Sri Lanka, while coaching India's U-19 and India A teams. Often referred to as 'The Wall', he has previously worked with the national team as the batting consultant during the 2014 England tour.

Updated Date: May 20, 2021 13:32:51 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Outgoing India women’s coach WV Raman fires mail to Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid alleging ‘prima donna’ culture in team
First Cricket News

Outgoing India women’s coach WV Raman fires mail to Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid alleging ‘prima donna’ culture in team

Raman's crisp letter to the two former captains is sure to ruffle a few feathers given that it has always been the coaches who have either stepped aside or sacked following fallouts with players, most notably ODI captain Mithali Raj.

Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly's big hundreds in Taunton in 1999 World Cup had an incredible impact on me, says Jos Buttler
First Cricket News

Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly's big hundreds in Taunton in 1999 World Cup had an incredible impact on me, says Jos Buttler

That was long before the T20 revolution took the game by storm but, on that day in Taunton, sixes and fours rained down from the blades of the two Indian batsmen, something the destructive Buttler often does these days.

Ex-India women's cricket team coach WV Raman alleges smear campaign against him, urges Sourav Ganguly to stop it
First Cricket News

Ex-India women's cricket team coach WV Raman alleges smear campaign against him, urges Sourav Ganguly to stop it

In a mail that has also been marked to National Cricket Academy head Rahul Dravid, Raman wrote it will be "extremely disconcerting" if his candidature was rejected due to reasons other than "my incompetency as a coach".