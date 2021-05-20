India vs Sri Lanka: NCA head Rahul Dravid likely to coach second-string national side for limited-overs tour

National Cricket Academy (NCA) head and former India skipper Rahul Dravid is likely to serve as the team's coach for the Sri Lanka tour, according to ESPN Cricinfo. The website also reported that former India seamer Paras Mhambrey is the prime candidate to tour the island nation as the bowling coach. He has also coached the India A and U-19 teams in the past.

The tour, comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is, will take place between 13-27 July and feature a second-string India side. As per the itinerary, India's white-ball squad is expected to reach Sri Lanka on 5 July and fly back on 28 July.

Meanwhile, head coach Ravi Shastri will be busy with the Test team to help them prepare for the five-match series against England which will begin in on 4 August. India's bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar and batting coach Vikram Rathour will also remain with the Test team. Before taking on England, Virat Kohli's men will lock horns with Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in the World Test Championship final in Southampton from 22 June.

The 48-year-old Dravid has groomed a number of youngsters, who will feature for India against Sri Lanka, while coaching India's U-19 and India A teams. Often referred to as 'The Wall', he has previously worked with the national team as the batting consultant during the 2014 England tour.