India vs Sri Lanka: MPCA to sell tickets ranging from Rs 500 to 4,920 for clash at Holkar Stadium in Indore
Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) announced the ticket rates for the T20 match between the two neighbouring countries, he said.
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AP Vs MIZ Arunachal Pradesh drew with Mizoram
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GOA Vs MEG Goa beat Meghalaya by an innings and 8 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUD Vs SIK Puducherry beat Sikkim by an innings and 269 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 CHA Vs BIH Chandigarh drew with Bihar
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 10 wickets
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 187 runs
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 182 runs
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 10 wickets
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 4 wickets
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2019 PAK Vs SL Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 263 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 107 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS vs NZ - Dec 26th, 2019, 05:00 AM IST
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Dec 26th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS vs NZ - Jan 3rd, 2020, 05:00 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs AND - Dec 25th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 DEL vs HYD - Dec 25th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GUJ vs KER - Dec 25th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Citizenship Amendment Act protests LIVE Updates: No link between NPR and NRC, says Amit Shah, reiterates no discussion held on NRC yet
-
Hemant Soren to return for second time as Jharkhand CM: Well-planned campaign, focus on local issues helped JMM-Congress-RJD trounce BJP
-
Economic slowdown: Centre staring at Rs 63,200 cr shortfall in GST compensation cess collection, says report
-
Donald Trump impeachment: With fresh evidence in hand, Chuck Schumer demands more emails and documents
-
Lacking powerful leaders and worldly-wise elders, today's young Muslims have had to teach selves secularism, political savvy
-
Ten most underrated Hindi films of the decade, from Dhobi Ghat, Stanley Ka Dabba to Kaalakaandi, Sonchiriya
-
In Meghalaya's Smit village, examining the insiders versus outsiders debate at close quarters
-
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Indian shooters look to back up phenomenal year with record haul at the Games
-
From Magnetic Fields 2019, snapshots of the most original festival fashion
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Indore: Spectators will have to shell out anywhere between Rs 500 and Rs 4,920 to watch the T20 match between India and Sri Lanka at Holkar Stadium here on 7 January, an official said on Tuesday.
The Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) announced the ticket rates for the T20 match between the two neighbouring countries, he said.
Representational image. Getty Images
Those who wish to watch the T20 International match at Holkar Stadium will have to pay anywhere between Rs 500 and Rs 4,920 for each ticket in different galleries, the MPCA official said.
The stadium has the capacity to seat 27,000 spectators.
The online sale of tickets would start from 6 am on Wednesday, he added.
The Indian team will play a series of three T20 internationals against Sri Lanka from 5 January in Guwahati, Indore and Pune respectively.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 24, 2019 19:42:41 IST
Also See
Former CAC members Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad asked to appear before BCCI ethics officer in conflict of interest case
India vs Sri Lanka: BCCI, ACA to take call on Guwahati T20I after 'closely monitoring' security situation in wake of CAB protests
Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara to lead Marylebone Cricket Club in series of matches during tour of Pakistan next year