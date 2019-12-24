First Cricket
India vs Sri Lanka: MPCA to sell tickets ranging from Rs 500 to 4,920 for clash at Holkar Stadium in Indore

Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) announced the ticket rates for the T20 match between the two neighbouring countries, he said.

Press Trust of India, Dec 24, 2019 19:42:41 IST

Indore: Spectators will have to shell out anywhere between Rs 500 and Rs 4,920 to watch the T20 match between India and Sri Lanka at Holkar Stadium here on 7 January, an official said on Tuesday.

The Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) announced the ticket rates for the T20 match between the two neighbouring countries, he said.

Representational image. Getty Images

Those who wish to watch the T20 International match at Holkar Stadium will have to pay anywhere between Rs 500 and Rs 4,920 for each ticket in different galleries, the MPCA official said.

The stadium has the capacity to seat 27,000 spectators.

The online sale of tickets would start from 6 am on Wednesday, he added.

The Indian team will play a series of three T20 internationals against Sri Lanka from 5 January in Guwahati, Indore and Pune respectively.

