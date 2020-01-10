India vs Sri Lanka: Men in Blue dish out all-round performance in Pune, win T20I series with commanding 78-run win
Shikhar Dhawan silenced his critics, KL Rahul sizzled as usual and the trio of fast bowlers were intimidating in India's lopsided 78-run victory over Sri Lanka in the third T20 International on Friday, sealing the series 2-0.
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK Vs AP Sikkim drew with Arunachal Pradesh
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 NAG Vs CHA Nagaland drew with Chandigarh
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MEG Vs PUD Puducherry beat Meghalaya by 5 wickets
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GOA Vs MAN Goa beat Manipur by an innings and 360 runs
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20I Series, 2020 IND Vs SL India beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE West Indies beat Ireland by 1 wicket
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE Vs NAM United Arab Emirates beat Namibia by 8 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 OMA Vs NAM Namibia beat Oman by 52 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 OMA vs UAE - Jan 11th, 2020, 11:30 AM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 OMA vs NAM - Jan 12th, 2020, 11:30 AM IST
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2020 WI vs IRE - Jan 12th, 2020, 06:30 PM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KER vs PUN - Jan 11th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 RAJ vs GUJ - Jan 11th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 VID vs BEN - Jan 11th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
JNU violence: Delhi Police names Aishe Ghosh, 8 others as suspects; JNUSU chief dares cops to make evidence public
-
Dalit girl gang-raped, hanged in Guajrat's Modasa; villagers rise up in protest, demand arrest of culprits and suspension of police officer
-
Loose threads: Once a thriving weavers' village, Anakaputhur's mills are fast being abandoned
-
Infosys whistleblower complaints probe: IT major says audit committee finds no evidence of financial impropriety or executive misconduct
-
ATP Cup 2020: Spain scrape past Belgium despite David Goffin's victory over Rafael Nadal to enter semis; Serbia blank Canada 3-0
-
Koala mittens and baby bottles: How Australia's animals are being saved from the ravages of wildfires
-
Mahesh Babu on Sarileru Neekevvaru: Had to unlearn a lot initially as I was doing comedy after a long time
-
The clampdown on counter-culture: How limited dissent is reducing movements to might-have-beens
-
AAP likely to go for a sleeker manifesto for Delhi Assembly election 2020; may come up with roadmap to make city world-class
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Pune: Shikhar Dhawan silenced his critics, KL Rahul sizzled as usual and the trio of fast bowlers were intimidating in India's lopsided 78-run victory over Sri Lanka in the third T20 International on Friday, sealing the series 2-0.
India were sent into bat by Sri Lanka captain Lasith Malinga but on a flat track, the hosts managed an above-par 201 for 6, largely due to Dhawan (52 off 36 balls) and Rahul's (54 off 36 balls) opening stand of 97 in little less than 11 overs.
Shardul Thakur was adjudged the Player of the Match for his eight-ball 22 not out and figures of 2/19. AP
Shardul Thakur (21 not out off 8 balls) used his long handle to a good effect and Manish Pandey (31 off 18 balls) hardly showed any rustiness adding 37 runs in final 2.2 overs to take the score past 200-run mark.
In reply, Sri Lanka managed only 123 runs in 15.5 overs as there was simply no resistance from the islanders with the gulf in class being so evident. Eight Sri Lankan batsmen failed to reach double figures with Dhananjaya de Silva (51) and Angelo Mathews (31) adding 68 for the fifth wicket.
They lost four wickets in the Powerplay overs and there was no coming back from that position. It was primarily due to the pace and bounce generated by Jasprit Bumrah (1/5 in 2 overs), Shardul Thakur (2/19 in 3 overs) and the ever-improving Navdeep Saini (3/28 in 3.5 overs), who again bowled an unplayable yorker to get Kusal Perera out.
In fact, skipper Virat Kohli could be lauded for promoting Sanju Samson (6) and Pandey, who have been benched for the longest time. While Samson fluffed his lines, Pandey did his case no harm with a useful knock towards the end.
Put into bat, Dhawan, who has been under pressure for some time, smashed seven boundaries and a six in his 97-run opening stand with the in-form Rahul who also hit one over the boundary along with five fours.
However, the hosts suffered a middle-order collapse with Sri Lankan wrist spinners Wanidu Hasaranga (1-27) and Lakshan Sandakan (3-35) spun their web around the batsmen on a flat track.
But Pandey, playing his first game of the tournament and Thakur, once again revelling in his role as a lower-order pinch-hitter (22 not out off 8 balls; 1x4, 2x6), ensured that the hosts crossed 200-run mark.
Rahul set the tone playing a cut shot off rival skipper Malinga for his first boundary. Dhawan got an early life when Dasun Shanaka dropped one at deep square leg. Rahul, then hit two consecutive boundaries, both drives, off Angelo Mathews as India raced to 22/0.
The visitors introduced off-spinner de Silva in the fourth over, but Dhawan welcomed him with a four over long on. Rahul then dispatched a de Silva full-toss over long leg for a maximum as India amassed 13 runs off the over.
Dhawan changed his gears as he hammered two boundaries in fifth over as India reached team total of 50.
Making optimum use of the life, Dhawan smashed back-to-back fours, slashing one over backward point and another through extra cover off pacer Lahiru Kumara. The duo was coasting along well as India after nine overs were 82/0.
After two quiet overs, Dhawan smashed Hasaranga over deep mid-wicket for a six.
Soon after completing his 10th T20I fifty, Dhawan perished after giving a sitter to Dhanushka Gunathilika off Sandakan at deep mid-wicket. However his innings certainly will make Kohli's choice of Rohit Sharma's partner difficult for the upcoming Australia series.
Samson (6) got his much-awaited chance as he was promoted at No 3 and smashed a six on the first ball but was trapped in the front by Hasaranga as India slumped to 106/2.
Sandakan then pegged back the hosts by removing Rahul and Shreyas Iyer (4) in the 13th over as the hosts were in spot of bother at 122/4. While Rahul was stumped, Shreyas gave a return return catch to Sandakan.
However, then skipper Kohli (26 off 17 balls, 2x4; 1x6) and Pandey tried to rally the innings before Kohli and Washington Sundar (0) were dismissed in the 18th over. But Shardul's slogging got India past par-score mark.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 10, 2020 22:47:34 IST
Also See
India vs Sri Lanka: Focus on Jasprit Bumrah's international return as 'Men in Blue' begin new year against familiar foes
India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I preview: All eyes on Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan as hosts continue squad build-up for World Cup
India vs Sri Lanka: 'Sri Lanka won the toss, India bossed the match', Twitterati reacts to Virat Kohli and Co's T20I series triumph