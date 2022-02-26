India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming When And Where To Watch IND vs SL 2nd T20I Live match online

India will look to wrap the three-match T20I series on Saturday with a win over Sri Lanka in the second match at Dharamshala. The Rohit Sharma-led side won the first match by 62 runs.

India have been on a 10-match winning streak and a victory on Saturday will complete a second T20I series win for the side in as many weeks. It has been a terrific turnaround for Men in Blue who failed to dazzle at the 2021 T20 World Cup just a few months ago, making an early exit from the mega event.

Since then India's focus has been on plugging the glaring holes in the side and the recent results have been proof that the team is moving in the right direction. Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer excelled in their middle-order batter roles during the West Indies T20I series. Ravi Bishnoi made an impressive foray into international cricket besides players like Harshal Patel and Deepak Chahar impressing with their pace bowling.

The Sri Lanka series is also another opportunity for India to improve their squad before the 2022 T20 World Cup. In the first T20I, Ishan Kishan scored a quick-fire 89 off 56 after having a subdued performance against West Indies and that's great news for Team India. They will hope for another cracking performance from the opener.

Shreyas Iyer scored 57 not out from No 3 in first T20I and that innings has strengthened his case. All-rounder Deepak Hooda didn't get to bat in the first match and returned with figures of 0/24 from his three overs. He will look to better his performance in the second match as he aims to become an India regular. Sanju Samson didn't get a chance to bat in the first match and he will hope for some time in the middle with the bat as India look to finalise their core for the upcoming World Cup.

Sri Lanka on the other hand will have to play their best to stop India's winning steak. They have not been at their best in the absence of frontline spinners Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga.

Here's how you can watch and stream the match in India:

When will the second T20I between India and Sri Lanka take place?

The second T20I between India and Sri Lanka will take place on Saturday, 26 February, 2022.

What is the venue for the second T20I between India and Sri Lanka?

The match will take place at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

When will the match start?

The match will begin at 7 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6.30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Sri Lanka match?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Kumara, Danushka Gunathilaka, Ashian Daniel, Shiran Fernando, Binura Fernando.

