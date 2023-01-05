Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • India vs Sri Lanka, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd T20I in Pune: Men in Blue eye series-clinching win
India vs Sri Lanka, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd T20I in Pune: Men in Blue eye series-clinching win

India vs Sri Lanka, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd T20I in Pune: Men in Blue eye series-clinching win

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I LIVE Cricket Score and Latest Update: The Hardik Pandya-led Indian side will hope to come up with a more comprehensive performance against the Asian champions after their lucky escape in Mumbai.

17:45 (IST)

Focus on Gill as India eye series-clinching win in Pune

While there will be a change in the middle-order for the Indian team with wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson getting ruled out of the remainder of the series with a knee injury, the focus will be on how Shubman Gill performs after an indifferent debut on Tuesday.

Gill is under a lot of pressure to retain his spot as Ishan Kishan's opening partner, especially with the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rahul Tripathi waiting in the wings.

Click here to read the 2nd T20I preview

17:33 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second Twenty20 International between India and Sri Lanka at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune with the Men in Blue eyeing a series-clinching win on Thursday.

Highlights

title-img
India vs Sri Lanka, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd T20I in Pune: Men in Blue eye series-clinching win

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I LIVE Score: India skipper Hardik Pandya and his Sri Lanka counterpart Dasun Shanaka pose with the series trophy. Sportzpics for BCCI

Team India will be hoping to clinch the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka with a game to spare in the second match at Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday.

The Hardik Pandya-led side had on Tuesday won their opening match of the year in thrilling fashion, pulling off a two-run win after surviving a late scare with the game going down to the very last ball. The Men in Blue thus arrive in Pune, just a couple of hours away from Mumbai by road, hoping to carry the momentum from that win over to this game.

As far as team news goes, India will have to make one change to their lineup on Thursday, with wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson getting ruled out of the remainder of the series due to injury. While the BCCI has named Vidarbha keeper-batter Jitesh Sharma as his replacement, Samson’s spot might go to either Rahul Tripathi or Washington Sundar.

Squads:

India: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis (VC for ODIs), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (only for T20Is), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga (VC for T20Is), Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay (only for ODIs), Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwanidu Fernando (only for ODIs), Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Thushara (only for T20Is).

Time: 7 PM IST.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: January 05, 2023 17:39:08 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs Sri Lanka, Highlights, 1st T20I in Mumbai: Men in Blue survive late scare to win thriller at Wankhede
First Cricket News

India vs Sri Lanka, Highlights, 1st T20I in Mumbai: Men in Blue survive late scare to win thriller at Wankhede

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Highlights: Sri Lanka fall short by two runs despite Chamika Karunaratne's unbeaten 23 as India go 1-0 up in the three-match series.

India vs Sri Lanka: Shivam Mavi's 4-for leads hosts to win in 1st T20
Photos

India vs Sri Lanka: Shivam Mavi's 4-for leads hosts to win in 1st T20

Mavi returned figures of 4-22 to help the hosts bowl out Sri Lanka for 160 in a victory target of 163 and lead the three-match series 1-0 in Mumbai

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I preview: Focus on Shubman Gill as hosts eye series-clinching win
First Cricket News

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I preview: Focus on Shubman Gill as hosts eye series-clinching win

Shubman Gill got his T20I career off to an indifferent start in Mumbai and will want to respond strongly in Pune to stave off competition from wicketkeeper-batter Ruturaj Gaikwad.