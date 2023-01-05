Team India will be hoping to clinch the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka with a game to spare in the second match at Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday.

The Hardik Pandya-led side had on Tuesday won their opening match of the year in thrilling fashion, pulling off a two-run win after surviving a late scare with the game going down to the very last ball. The Men in Blue thus arrive in Pune, just a couple of hours away from Mumbai by road, hoping to carry the momentum from that win over to this game.

As far as team news goes, India will have to make one change to their lineup on Thursday, with wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson getting ruled out of the remainder of the series due to injury. While the BCCI has named Vidarbha keeper-batter Jitesh Sharma as his replacement, Samson’s spot might go to either Rahul Tripathi or Washington Sundar.

Squads:

India: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis (VC for ODIs), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (only for T20Is), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga (VC for T20Is), Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay (only for ODIs), Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwanidu Fernando (only for ODIs), Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Thushara (only for T20Is).

Time: 7 PM IST.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.