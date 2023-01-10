Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Cricket Score, 1st ODI: IND 143/1; Gill departs for 70 as Shanaka breaks opening stand

India Vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE (odi)

India Vs Sri Lanka At Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, 10 January, 2023

10 January, 2023
Starts 13:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
India

India

170/1 (22.4 ov)

1st ODI
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
India Sri Lanka
170/1 (22.4 ov) - R/R 7.5

Play In Progress

Rohit Sharma (C) - 10

Virat Kohli - 16

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Rohit Sharma (C) Batting 82 65 9 3
Virat Kohli Batting 16 11 2 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Wanindu Hasaranga 3.4 0 25 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 143/1 (19.4)

27 (27) R/R: 9

Virat Kohli 16(11)

Shubman Gill 70(60) S.R (116.66)

lbw b Dasun Shanaka
IND vs SL Live Score, 1st ODI Latest Updates: Shubman Gill departs for a 60-ball 70 after getting trapped LBW by Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka

15:12 (IST)

Sri Lanka vs India LIVE Score

After 22 overs,India 161/1 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 78 , Virat Kohli 11)

Streaky boundary for Rohit off Wellage's bowling shortly after Gill's dismissal, the Indian skipper getting a thick outside edge the sends the ball flying through the vacant slip region. India cross the 150-mark in the 21st over. Shanaka, meanwhile, appeals for an LBW for a second time in as many overs, and decides to take this upstairs after it is turned down by umpire Nitin Menon. The ball is shown to be going down leg, resulting in the visitors losing both reviews. Kohli later collects his first boundary with a lovely on-drive off Shanaka.

15:11 (IST)
four

FOUR! Kohli takes a couple of steps down the track and simply pushes the ball wide of mid on with precise timing to collect his first boundary of the day. IND 160/1

15:07 (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka 2023 LIVE Score

After 20 overs,India 144/1 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 72 , Virat Kohli 1)

Wellage produces the most expensive over of the innings so far, going for 19 in his third with Gill smashing a hat-trick of fours off the first three deliveries before Rohit smashes the ball down the ground off the final delivery to collect his third maximum of the day. Dasun Shanaka, meanwhile, finally breaks the opening partnership that was nearing the 150-mark, trapping Gill LBW in his second over. Virat Kohli walks out to bat, eliciting a massive roar from the Barsapara crowd.

15:04 (IST)
wkt

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score

OUT! Dasun Shanaka's magic arm delivers the breakthrough for the Sri Lankans as the skipper traps Shubman Gill LBW to finally break the opening partnership. Gill has a quick chat with Rohit before deciding against taking the review, though it wouldn't have cost India the review in the end as wickets on 'HawkEye' was 'Umpire's Call'. IND 143/1

Gill LBW Shanaka 70(60)

14:59 (IST)
four

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score

FOUR! FOUR! FOUR! Hat-trick of boundaries for Gill as he decides to accelerate after bringing up his half-century, smashing Wellage to all parts of the ground! Whips through the midwicket region on a couple of occasions, finding the vacant boundary on both, while also bringing out a well-timed drive through the covers. IND 130/0

14:51 (IST)
fifty

IND vs SL Live Cricket Score

And now Shubman Gill brings up his half-century in 51 deliveries, bringing up the milestone with a quick single off opposition skipper Dasun Shanaka's bowling. IND 114/0

14:44 (IST)

IND vs SL Live Score

After 16 overs,India 108/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 61 , Shubman Gill 46)

The umpire signals drinks at the end of the 16th over. Team India are off to an ideal start on a belter of a surface in Guwahati with Rohit and Gill stitching a century opening stand. Rohit has brought up his second consecutive half-century while Gill is one hit to the boundary away from bringing up the milestone himself. Sri Lanka in desperate need of a wicket, which Hasaranga nearly delivered on a couple of occasions.

14:40 (IST)
hnd

Sri Lanka vs India 2023 Live Score

The century stand comes up between Rohit and Gill, the former collecting a single off left-arm spinner Dunith Wellage — who replaces Hasaranga in the 15th over — to bring up the milestone. IND 100/0

14:36 (IST)

Sri Lanka vs India Live Cricket Score

After 14 overs,India 95/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 55 , Shubman Gill 40)

The runs are flowing for Team India at the moment, and luck also appears to be on their side. Not only does Rohit bring up his second consecutive half-century with an expansive sweep off Hasaranga, he escapes the possibility of a dismissal the very next over off Karunaratne's bowling after mishitting the ball towards the square leg region, where the ball lands just short of the charging fielder.

14:28 (IST)
four

Sri Lanka vs India LIVE Score

FOUR! Rohit Sharma brings up his half-century with a boundary off Wanindu Hasaranga. This is his second consecutive half-century, after his fighting knock in Mirpur in his last competitive appearance, as well as his 47th overall. The Indian skipper decides to bring out the sweep to a standard legbreak from Hasaranga in this delivery. IND 86/0

Highlights

title-img
15:04 (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score

OUT! Dasun Shanaka's magic arm delivers the breakthrough for the Sri Lankans as the skipper traps Shubman Gill LBW to finally break the opening partnership. Gill has a quick chat with Rohit before deciding against taking the review, though it wouldn't have cost India the review in the end as wickets on 'HawkEye' was 'Umpire's Call'. IND 143/1

Gill LBW Shanaka 70(60)
14:51 (IST)

IND vs SL Live Cricket Score

And now Shubman Gill brings up his half-century in 51 deliveries, bringing up the milestone with a quick single off opposition skipper Dasun Shanaka's bowling. IND 114/0
14:40 (IST)

Sri Lanka vs India 2023 Live Score

The century stand comes up between Rohit and Gill, the former collecting a single off left-arm spinner Dunith Wellage — who replaces Hasaranga in the 15th over — to bring up the milestone. IND 100/0
14:28 (IST)

Sri Lanka vs India LIVE Score

FOUR! Rohit Sharma brings up his half-century with a boundary off Wanindu Hasaranga. This is his second consecutive half-century, after his fighting knock in Mirpur in his last competitive appearance, as well as his 47th overall. The Indian skipper decides to bring out the sweep to a standard legbreak from Hasaranga in this delivery. IND 86/0
14:04 (IST)

IND vs SL Live Cricket Score

SIX! Rohit now has two maximums in three deliveries from Kasun Rajitha, this time charging down the ground before smacking the ball over the midwicket fence to bring up the fifty partnership with Gill. IND 54/0
13:16 (IST)

Teams:


India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal


Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka
13:05 (IST)

TOSS: Sri Lanka win the toss, and skipper Dasun Shanaka opts to field!

Just one change for the Sri Lankans from the side that played in the third T20I — Wellage replacing Theekshana, with Madushanka making his ODI debut today.

For the hosts, Gill opens alongside Rohit at the top with Rahul shifting to the middle over. Shreyas picked over Surya at No 4, Axar picked over Sundar and Siraj and Umran are the pace picks alongside Shami.
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Cricket Score, 1st ODI: IND 143/1; Gill departs for 70 as Shanaka breaks opening stand

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI LIVE Score: Team India look begin 'Mission 2023' with a win against their neighbours

India begin their ‘Mission 2023’ with the ODI series against Sri Lanka on Tuesday in Guwahati. The three-match series against the neighbours will be the first ODI assignment for Team India this year as they fine-tune their squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup which will be held at home.

Unfortunately for India, Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the series as he has failed to regain full fitness. The pacer was named in the ODI squad but was withdrawn on the eve of the series with an eye on the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Also, captain Rohit Sharma on Monday confirmed that Shubman Gill will be his opening partner in absence of Shikhar Dhawan, who has been dropped from the ODI squad.

Ishan Kishan who scored the fastest double ton in ODI history against Bangladesh in December is set to warm the bench while KL Rahul is expected to be the wicket-keeper. He is also expected to bat at No 5.

Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer should bat at No 3 and 4 spots respectively. Hardik Pandya provides India with the all-rounder option but it will be interesting to see if he bowls the full quota of 10 overs or not. Washington Sundar and Axar Patel are the other all-rounders in the squad.

Mohammed Shami is also back in the squad and should be part of the playing XI, while Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav are the genuine spin options.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka who lost the T20I series 2-1 will aim to do go one better this time after some good performance in the previous series.

India’s squad for ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

Sri Lanka’s squad for ODIs: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwanidu Fernando (ODIs), Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara.

Updated Date: January 10, 2023 15:07:28 IST

