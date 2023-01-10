India begin their ‘Mission 2023’ with the ODI series against Sri Lanka on Tuesday in Guwahati. The three-match series against the neighbours will be the first ODI assignment for Team India this year as they fine-tune their squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup which will be held at home.

Unfortunately for India, Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the series as he has failed to regain full fitness. The pacer was named in the ODI squad but was withdrawn on the eve of the series with an eye on the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Also, captain Rohit Sharma on Monday confirmed that Shubman Gill will be his opening partner in absence of Shikhar Dhawan, who has been dropped from the ODI squad.

Ishan Kishan who scored the fastest double ton in ODI history against Bangladesh in December is set to warm the bench while KL Rahul is expected to be the wicket-keeper. He is also expected to bat at No 5.

Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer should bat at No 3 and 4 spots respectively. Hardik Pandya provides India with the all-rounder option but it will be interesting to see if he bowls the full quota of 10 overs or not. Washington Sundar and Axar Patel are the other all-rounders in the squad.

Mohammed Shami is also back in the squad and should be part of the playing XI, while Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav are the genuine spin options.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka who lost the T20I series 2-1 will aim to do go one better this time after some good performance in the previous series.

India’s squad for ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

Sri Lanka’s squad for ODIs: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwanidu Fernando (ODIs), Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara.

