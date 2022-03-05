India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st Test at Mohali: Thirimanne, Karunaratne begin SL's reply after hosts declare at 574/8

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test LIVE Score and Updates: Shami continues. He concedes a boundary in his second over. Six runs come off it, and the next over is bowled by Bumrah again. Four runs from Bumrah's over, with Karunaratne clipping through square leg for the boundary.

Day 1 report: Rishabh Pant was at his aggressive best on Friday but fell short of a century as India posted 357/6 on board on Day 1 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali.

India won the toss and opted to bat first. Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal forged a 52-run stand for the opening wicket before the former departed. Hanuma Vihari, the new number three, walked in to bat and impressed, scoring 58. He was even involved in a 90-run stand with Virat Kohli (45), who looked promising but gave away his wicket even before he could get to his fifty in his 100th Test match.

Ravindra Jadeja (45*) and Ravichandran Ashwin (10*) will resume India's innings, and will eye a total beyond 400. The Lankan bowlers will have to be cautious after they gave away too many no-balls. Lahiru Kumara sustained a niggle in his hamstring and left the field midway through Day 1. He did not return to bowl thereafter on Friday.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.