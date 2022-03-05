India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st Test at Mohali: Thirimanne, Karunaratne begin SL's reply after hosts declare at 574/8

After 12 overs,Sri Lanka 26/0 ( Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 15 , Lahiru Thirimanne 9)
Ashwin continues, and it's a third consecutive maiden in this Lankan innings. Jayant continues the next over. Two singles from that one.
|India
|Sri Lanka
|574/8 (129.2 ov) - R/R 4.44
|30/0 (13.2 ov) - R/R 2.25
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Dimuth Karunaratne (C)
|Batting
|15
|36
|2
|0
|Lahiru Thirimanne
|Batting
|13
|45
|1
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|5
|3
|6
|0
|Jayant Yadav
|2.2
|1
|3
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 0/0 (0)
|
30 (30) R/R: 2.22
Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 15(36)
Lahiru Thirimanne 13(45)
|
0 0(0) S.R (0)
After 12 overs,Sri Lanka 26/0 ( Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 15 , Lahiru Thirimanne 9)
Ashwin continues, and it's a third consecutive maiden in this Lankan innings. Jayant continues the next over. Two singles from that one.
After 10 overs,Sri Lanka 24/0 ( Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 14 , Lahiru Thirimanne 8)
Ashwin delivers another maiden over, his second in three overs he's bowled so far. Change of bowling as Jayant Yadav is introduced in the next over. Yadav, too, follows suit with a maiden over.
After 8 overs,Sri Lanka 24/0 ( Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 14 , Lahiru Thirimanne 8)
Ashwin resumes, and delivers a maiden. Bumrah continues in the next over. In the last ball of the over, Karunaratne clips on the on side to find a couple of runs before Yadav saves two crucial runs there.
After 6 overs,Sri Lanka 22/0 ( Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 12 , Lahiru Thirimanne 8)
Bumrah continues. Just one run from the over coming in the form of a leg bye.
Before resumption of play few minutes back
The smile on @imVkohli's face says it all.#TeamIndia give him a Guard of Honour on his landmark Test.#VK100 @Paytm #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/Nwn8ReLNUV— BCCI (@BCCI) March 5, 2022
After 4 overs,Sri Lanka 18/0 ( Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 10 , Lahiru Thirimanne 7)
Shami continues. He concedes a boundary in his second over. Six runs come off it, and the next over is bowled by Bumrah again. Four runs from Bumrah's over, with Karunaratne clipping through square leg for the boundary.
After 2 overs,Sri Lanka 8/0 ( Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 6 , Lahiru Thirimanne 1)
Bumrah is into the attack. Tidy start from him with just two runs coming off the over. Thirimanne is off the mark with a single.
After 1 overs,Sri Lanka 6/0 ( Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 5 , Lahiru Thirimanne 0)
Shami with the ball first up for India. Karunaratne is off the mark right away as he scores his first boundary. A huge appeal by Shami against the Lankan skipper, but that is turned down. Six from the first over.
Time for SL's first innings reply. Virat Kohli is given a guard of honour by his teammates before walking out to the middle to celebrate his 100th Test. Lahiru Thirimanne and Dimuth Karunaratne the openers for Sri Lanka. Mohammed Shami wqith the ball.
After 129.2 overs,India 574/8 ( Ravindra Jadeja 175 , Mohammed Shami 20)
INDIA DECLARE! The declaration has finally happened as Rohit Sharma calls back Jadeja and Shami. India have posted 574/8 dec, with Jadeja remaining unbeaten at 175, with Mohammed Shami (20*) at the other end.
Mountain to climb for Sri Lanka in the first innings. Players head for the tea break now, but make sure to join us in just a few minutes for the day's final session.
After 129.2 overs,India 574/8 ( Ravindra Jadeja 175 , Mohammed Shami 20)
INDIA DECLARE! The declaration has finally happened as Rohit Sharma calls back Jadeja and Shami. India have posted 574/8 dec, with Jadeja remaining unbeaten at 175, with Mohammed Shami (20*) at the other end.
Mountain to climb for Sri Lanka in the first innings. Players head for the tea break now, but make sure to join us in just a few minutes for the day's final session.
150 up for Jadeja! What a magnificent innings this has been so far! He gets to the milestone with a maximum
OUT! Taken by the fielder at first slip and Jayant Yadav departs. Vishwa Fernando with the wicket. Jayant Yadav c Thirimanne b Fernando 2
CENTURY! A matured, disciplined knock by Jadeja as he gets to just his second Test century. He's taken 160 balls to the milestone and Jaddu comes up with that sword celebration
OUT! Breakthrough delivered! Caught behind by the keeper and Ashwin has to depart. Suranga Lakmal with the wicket. Ashwin c Dickwella b Lakmal 61
FIFTY! Neatly punched through the covers and Ravindra Jadeja scores his fifty. He reaches his milestone in 88 balls.
Hello and welcome to Day 2 of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali. The visitors will look to wrap up the Indian innings before the hosts gather any more moment. India will resume from their overnight score of 357/6. Stay tuned for more updates.
India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test LIVE Score and Updates: Shami continues. He concedes a boundary in his second over. Six runs come off it, and the next over is bowled by Bumrah again. Four runs from Bumrah's over, with Karunaratne clipping through square leg for the boundary.
Day 1 report: Rishabh Pant was at his aggressive best on Friday but fell short of a century as India posted 357/6 on board on Day 1 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali.
India won the toss and opted to bat first. Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal forged a 52-run stand for the opening wicket before the former departed. Hanuma Vihari, the new number three, walked in to bat and impressed, scoring 58. He was even involved in a 90-run stand with Virat Kohli (45), who looked promising but gave away his wicket even before he could get to his fifty in his 100th Test match.
Ravindra Jadeja (45*) and Ravichandran Ashwin (10*) will resume India's innings, and will eye a total beyond 400. The Lankan bowlers will have to be cautious after they gave away too many no-balls. Lahiru Kumara sustained a niggle in his hamstring and left the field midway through Day 1. He did not return to bowl thereafter on Friday.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
The in-form bowler had suffered the injury during the third T20 International against West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday.
India vs Sri Lanka 2022 Schedule: Here's all you need to know about the India vs Sri Lanka fixtures, venues, timings and squads
Ruturaj played in the last T20I against West Indies where he got out cheaply.