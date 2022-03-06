India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st Test at Mohali: SL in trouble after losing Dickwella, Lakmal in quick succession

OUT! Wicket number nine down for SL after Fernando departs. A very soft dismissal this one. Fernando c Rohit b Jadeja 0
|India
|Sri Lanka
|574/8 (129.2 ov) - R/R 4.44
|174/10 (65.0 ov) - R/R 2.68
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Pathum Nissanka
|not out
|61
|133
|11
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Mohammed Shami
|12
|5
|27
|1
|Ravindra Jadeja
|13
|4
|41
|5
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 174/10 (65)
|
0 (0) R/R: 0
Lahiru Kumara 0(1)
Pathum Nissanka 0(0)
|
Lahiru Kumara 0(1) S.R (0)
b Ravindra Jadeja
OUT! Wicket number nine down for SL after Fernando departs. A very soft dismissal this one. Fernando c Rohit b Jadeja 0
After 64 overs,Sri Lanka 173/8 ( Pathum Nissanka 60 , Vishwa Fernando 0)
Vishwa Fernando joins Nissanka in the middle after Shami removes Embuldeniya. Wicket maiden.
OUT! Another wicket as Shami gets rid of Embuldeniya. Things falling apart for Sri Lanka here. Embuldeniya c Mayank b Shami 0
After 63 overs,Sri Lanka 173/7 ( Pathum Nissanka 60 , Lasith Embuldeniya 0)
Jadeja resumes. Nissanka with something for Lankan fans to smile about with two fours in the over. SL still trail by 401 runs.
After 61 overs,Sri Lanka 164/7 ( Pathum Nissanka 51 , Lasith Embuldeniya 0)
Jadeja continues. He delivers a brilliant over, removing Dickwella and Lakmal in just a matter of two balls.
OUT! Caught Ashwin, bowled Jadeja as Lakmal departs. Jadeja with his second wicket in the same over. Ashwin makes no mistake at midoff. Sri Lanka in deep trouble now. Lakmal c Ashwin b Jadeja 0
OUT! Dickwella departs! Caught by Shreyas Iyer. Jadeja with the wicket. Dickwella goes for the lofted sweep but finds the fielder eagerly waiting for the catch. Another one bites the dust. Dickwella c Shreyas Iyer b Jadeja 2
After 60 overs,Sri Lanka 164/5 ( Pathum Nissanka 51 , Niroshan Dickwella (W) 2)
Bumrah is back. Just the single off Dickwella in the over.
After 59 overs,Sri Lanka 163/5 ( Pathum Nissanka 51 , Niroshan Dickwella (W) 1)
Jadeja continues after drinks. Niroshan Dickwella is the new batter, and he's off the mark with a single. Just two runs off the over.
After 58 overs,Sri Lanka 161/5 ( Pathum Nissanka 50 , )
Bumrah continues. A review for LBW against Asalanka, and its OUT! Bumrah with the breakthrough and Asalanka departs. It beats the edge and is hitting the top of middle-stump. Four runs and a wicket as drinks has been taken.
OUT! First wicket of the day as Asalanka departs. He's struck LBW after originally given Not Out. India go for the review and decision is reversed. Beats the outside edge to hit the top of middle-stump. Asalanka lbw b Bumrah 29
Sri Lanka find themselves in some sort of trouble, with their score reading 108/4 in reply to India's first innings total of 574 in the first Test. Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka will have their task cut out. Stay tuned for more updates as we build-up towards Day 3.
Day 2 report: It was advantage India on Day 2 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali on Saturday after Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 175 led the hosts to a declared total of 575/4.
In reply, the Lankans were 108/4, having lost Angelo Mathews before stumps. Jadeja and Mohammed Shami (20*) forged an unbeaten 103-run stand for the ninth wicket before Rohit Sharma asked the two to return to the dressing room. Sri Lanka got off to a confident start but lost Lahiru Thirimanne before they could reach 50.
This was followed by the dismissal of Dimuth Karunaratne six overs later. However, the visitors were dealt with another blow as Angelo Mathews (22) who was looking to revive the visitors' innings, was struck LBW off Bumrah's ball. Pathum Nissanka (26*) and Charith Asalanka (1*) will resume on Day 3, with Sri Lanka still 466 runs behind.
