India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st Test at Mohali: SL 120/4 in follow-on, lose de Silva before tea

Right. Time for the day's final session. Can Sri Lanka survive this one and force into a fourth day? Let's find out.....
|India
|Sri Lanka
|574/8 (129.2 ov) - R/R 4.44
|174/10 (65.0 ov) - R/R 2.68
|121/5 (35.4 ov) - R/R 3.39
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Angelo Mathews
|Batting
|28
|73
|2
|1
|Niroshan Dickwella (W)
|Batting
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|11.4
|2
|33
|3
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 121/5 (35.3)
|
0 (0) R/R: 0
Angelo Mathews 0(0)
|
Charith Asalanka 20(9) S.R (222.22)
c Virat Kohli b Ravichandran Ashwin
After 35 overs,Sri Lanka 120/4 ( Angelo Mathews 27 , Charith Asalanka 20)
Tea break, Day 3: We don't see this often but it's an expensive over from Jadeja to finish the session. 20 runs from the over, with two sixes and as many fours. Sri Lanka are 120/4 at tea, still 280 runs behind.
Third session today will be crucial for the visitors. Join us for that in about 20 minutes.
After 34 overs,Sri Lanka 100/4 ( Angelo Mathews 27 , Charith Asalanka 0)
Mathews with a six that's launched over mi-on to bring Sri Lanka's 100. That will bring a smail on the faces of Lankan fans. Six from Ashwin's over.
After 33 overs,Sri Lanka 94/4 ( Angelo Mathews 21 , Charith Asalanka 0)
Jadeja returns, for his sixth over. And he delivers. De Silva chips Jadeja's fuller ball to Iyer at extra-cover, and Iyer makes no mistake with the catch. It was a sift dismissal. Charith Asalanka is the new batter.
OUT! Finally, Jadeja strikes! De Silva looks for the drive, but it's chipped to Iyer at extra-cover. A very soft dismissal. de Silva c Shreyas Iyer b Jadeja 30
After 32 overs,Sri Lanka 92/3 ( Angelo Mathews 21 , Dhananjaya de Silva 28)
Ashwin continues. Just a couple of singles off this over. Neat over from Ashwin this one.
After 31 overs,Sri Lanka 90/3 ( Angelo Mathews 20 , Dhananjaya de Silva 27)
Jadeja continues. In the last ball, de Silva gets an edge but the ball races past Rohit at second slip, Rohit gets down low, but he fails to get hold of the ball.
After 30 overs,Sri Lanka 86/3 ( Angelo Mathews 20 , Dhananjaya de Silva 23)
Bumrah returns. He continues to keep things tight in the over, conceding just a single off it.
After 29 overs,Sri Lanka 85/3 ( Angelo Mathews 20 , Dhananjaya de Silva 22)
Jadeja continues. Just the single off de Silva towards long-off. Another flawless over from Jadeja.
After 28 overs,Sri Lanka 84/3 ( Angelo Mathews 20 , Dhananjaya de Silva 21)
Bumrah continues. His attempted yorker goes down the leg side and Mathews beats the keeper as the ball races towards the boundary. Not much of bat from Mathews but Pant gets his glove there, but not able to stop the ball.
Sri Lanka find themselves in some sort of trouble, with their score reading 108/4 in reply to India's first innings total of 574 in the first Test. Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka will have their task cut out. Stay tuned for more updates as we build-up towards Day 3.
Day 2 report: It was advantage India on Day 2 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali on Saturday after Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 175 led the hosts to a declared total of 575/4.
In reply, the Lankans were 108/4, having lost Angelo Mathews before stumps. Jadeja and Mohammed Shami (20*) forged an unbeaten 103-run stand for the ninth wicket before Rohit Sharma asked the two to return to the dressing room. Sri Lanka got off to a confident start but lost Lahiru Thirimanne before they could reach 50.
This was followed by the dismissal of Dimuth Karunaratne six overs later. However, the visitors were dealt with another blow as Angelo Mathews (22) who was looking to revive the visitors' innings, was struck LBW off Bumrah's ball. Pathum Nissanka (26*) and Charith Asalanka (1*) will resume on Day 3, with Sri Lanka still 466 runs behind.
