  • India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st Test at Mohali: Rohit wins first match as Test captain as hosts take 1-0 lead

India Vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

India Vs Sri Lanka At Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, 04 March, 2022

04 March, 2022
Starts 09:30 (IST)
Match Ended
India

India

574/8 (129.2 ov)

1st Test
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

174/10 (65.0 ov)

178/10 (60.0 ov)

India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs

Live Blog
India Sri Lanka
574/8 (129.2 ov) - R/R 4.44 174/10 (65.0 ov) - R/R 2.68
178/10 (60.0 ov) - R/R 2.97

Match Ended

India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs

Niroshan Dickwella (W) - 4

Lahiru Kumara - 4

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Niroshan Dickwella (W) not out 51 81 9 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Ravichandran Ashwin 21 5 47 4
Current Partnership Last Wicket 178/10 (60)

8 (8) R/R: 1.33

Lahiru Kumara 4(14) S.R (28.57)

c Mohammed Shami b Ravichandran Ashwin
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st Test at Mohali: Rohit wins first match as Test captain as hosts take 1-0 lead

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st Test at Mohali: Rohit wins first match as Test captain as hosts take 1-0 lead

16:16 (IST)

After 60 overs,Sri Lanka 178/10 ( Niroshan Dickwella (W) 51 , )

Team India take a 1-0 lead in the Test series against Sri Lanka. Lahiru Kumara is the last man to depart, finding Shami at long-on. Wicket number four for Ashwin. India win by an innings and 222 runs. Rohit Sharma gets his first win as India Test captain. 

16:12 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Caught by Shami at long-on, and India win the match by an innings and 222 runs! The game is done and dusted inside three days. Kumara is the man dismissed as Ashwin claims his fourth wicket. Kumara c Shami b Ashwin 4

16:06 (IST)
fifty

FIFTY! It may have come at a tough time, but Dickwella has got to his half-century in Mohali. 

16:05 (IST)

After 58 overs,Sri Lanka 172/9 ( Niroshan Dickwella (W) 49 , Lahiru Kumara 0)

Jadeja with a maiden over. Ashwin bowls the next over, and goes over the wicket after the first three balls. Another maiden over. 

15:59 (IST)

After 56 overs,Sri Lanka 172/9 ( Niroshan Dickwella (W) 49 , Lahiru Kumara 0)

Ashwin continues. There's a huge appeal for LBW against Dickwella. Pant wants to review this, but Rohit just laughs it off. Dickwella went for the sweep but seemed like it missed leg-stump. Just one run from the over. 

15:53 (IST)

After 54 overs,Sri Lanka 170/9 ( Niroshan Dickwella (W) 47 , Lahiru Kumara 0)

Shami resumes. He removes Vishwa Fernando, trapping him leg before in the last ball of the over. Wicket number nine down for Sri Lanka, and that brings Lahiru Kumara into the middle. 

15:49 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Struck LBW and Fernando has to depart. SL review this, UltraEdge shows no signs of bat involved, and there are four reds shown on ball-tracking. Fernando lbw b Shami 0

15:42 (IST)

After 53 overs,Sri Lanka 161/8 ( Niroshan Dickwella (W) 38 , Vishwa Fernando 0)

Jadeja continues. India review for a caught-behind. It was a length ball outside off that spins back in sharply. Dickwella goes for the cut, but replays show the ball brushed the pad but not the bat. Five off the over. 

15:35 (IST)

After 52 overs,Sri Lanka 156/8 ( Niroshan Dickwella (W) 33 , Vishwa Fernando 0)

Dickwella dabs behind point to collect a brace in the first ball of Shami's over. Three runs come off the over. 

15:31 (IST)

After 51 overs,Sri Lanka 153/8 ( Niroshan Dickwella (W) 30 , Vishwa Fernando 0)

Jadeja continues, he gets his fourth wicket of this innings as he removes Embuldeniya. Embuldeniya gets a healthy edge and Pant makes no mistake with the catch. Vishwa Fernando is the new batter. 

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test LIVE Score and Updates: Team India take a 1-0 lead in the Test series against Sri Lanka. Lahiru Kumara is the last man to depart, finding Shami at long-on. Wicket number four for Ashwin. India win by an innings and 222 runs. Rohit Sharma gets his first win as India Test captain.

Day 2 report: It was advantage India on Day 2 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali on Saturday after Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 175 led the hosts to a declared total of 575/4.

In reply, the Lankans were 108/4, having lost Angelo Mathews before stumps. Jadeja and Mohammed Shami (20*) forged an unbeaten 103-run stand for the ninth wicket before Rohit Sharma asked the two to return to the dressing room. Sri Lanka got off to a confident start but lost Lahiru Thirimanne before they could reach 50.

This was followed by the dismissal of Dimuth Karunaratne six overs later. However, the visitors were dealt with another blow as Angelo Mathews (22) who was looking to revive the visitors' innings, was struck LBW off Bumrah's ball. Pathum Nissanka (26*) and Charith Asalanka (1*) will resume on Day 3, with Sri Lanka still 466 runs behind.

Updated Date: March 06, 2022 16:20:49 IST

Tags:

