India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st Test at Mohali: Rohit wins first match as Test captain as hosts take 1-0 lead

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test LIVE Score and Updates: Team India take a 1-0 lead in the Test series against Sri Lanka. Lahiru Kumara is the last man to depart, finding Shami at long-on. Wicket number four for Ashwin. India win by an innings and 222 runs. Rohit Sharma gets his first win as India Test captain.

Day 2 report: It was advantage India on Day 2 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali on Saturday after Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 175 led the hosts to a declared total of 575/4.

In reply, the Lankans were 108/4, having lost Angelo Mathews before stumps. Jadeja and Mohammed Shami (20*) forged an unbeaten 103-run stand for the ninth wicket before Rohit Sharma asked the two to return to the dressing room. Sri Lanka got off to a confident start but lost Lahiru Thirimanne before they could reach 50.

This was followed by the dismissal of Dimuth Karunaratne six overs later. However, the visitors were dealt with another blow as Angelo Mathews (22) who was looking to revive the visitors' innings, was struck LBW off Bumrah's ball. Pathum Nissanka (26*) and Charith Asalanka (1*) will resume on Day 3, with Sri Lanka still 466 runs behind.

