Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st Test at Mohali: Ashwin scores half-century as hosts approach 450

India Vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

India Vs Sri Lanka At Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, 04 March, 2022

04 March, 2022
Starts 09:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
India

India

447/6 (107.0 ov)

1st Test
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
India Sri Lanka
447/6 (107.0 ov) - R/R 4.18

Play In Progress

Ravindra Jadeja - 55

Ravichandran Ashwin - 55

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Ravindra Jadeja Batting 90 148 9 0
Ravichandran Ashwin Batting 55 77 7 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Lasith Embuldeniya 36.6 3 143 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 332/6 (80.5)

115 (115) R/R: 4.36

Rishabh Pant (W) 96(97) S.R (98.96)

b Suranga Lakmal
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st Test at Mohali: Ashwin scores half-century as hosts approach 450

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st Test at Mohali: Ashwin scores half-century as hosts approach 450

11:06 (IST)

After 106 overs,India 447/6 ( Ravindra Jadeja 90 , Ravichandran Ashwin 55)

Ashwin taps into the covers for a single, and registers his 12th Test fifty. Ashwin and Jadeja have forged a formidable partnership so far, with the stand now worth 115 runs. Seven runs from De Silva's over.  

Full Scorecard
11:04 (IST)
fifty

FIFTY! Half-century up for R Ashwin. He gets to the landmark with a single towards cover region. 

Full Scorecard
10:59 (IST)

After 104 overs,India 432/6 ( Ravindra Jadeja 86 , Ravichandran Ashwin 44)

The 100-run partnership between Adhwin and Jadeja comes up. De Silva with the latest over of the match, and just a run comes from it, with Jadeja collecting a single. 

Full Scorecard
10:50 (IST)

After 102 overs,India 426/6 ( Ravindra Jadeja 81 , Ravichandran Ashwin 43)

Fernando goes for another expensive over with eight runs coming oof it. Following Fernando's over, Jadeja is seen getting some tratment on his right wrist before the start of next over. He's good to go a few moments later, and action resumes. De Silva bowls the next over, and three runs come off it. 

Full Scorecard
10:39 (IST)

After 100 overs,India 415/6 ( Ravindra Jadeja 78 , Ravichandran Ashwin 35)

De Silva resumes after the drinks break. Four runs from the over, with Ashwin picking a brace in this one. 

Full Scorecard
10:33 (IST)

After 99 overs,India 411/6 ( Ravindra Jadeja 77 , Ravichandran Ashwin 32)

Fernando continues. Ashwin finds the boundary right away, clearing the deep extra cover fence. Ashwin follows it up with another boundary two balls later. Expensive one for the Lankans with eight runs coming off it. Time for players to take a drink.  

Full Scorecard
10:27 (IST)

After 98 overs,India 403/6 ( Ravindra Jadeja 77 , Ravichandran Ashwin 24)

Dhananjaya de Silva is into the attack. Three singles from his over, with India having surpassed 400. 

Full Scorecard
10:18 (IST)

After 96 overs,India 392/6 ( Ravindra Jadeja 68 , Ravichandran Ashwin 22)

Embuldeniya resumes. Five runs from it that includes a brace by Jadeja in the pemultimate ball of the over. 

Full Scorecard
10:14 (IST)

After 95 overs,India 387/6 ( Ravindra Jadeja 64 , Ravichandran Ashwin 21)

First change of bowling in the day as Vishwa Fernando comes into the attack. Just the single off Jadeja in the over. 

Full Scorecard
10:11 (IST)

Virat Kohli pays tribute to Shane Warne 

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
11:04 (IST)

FIFTY! Half-century up for R Ashwin. He gets to the landmark with a single towards cover region. 
09:37 (IST)

FIFTY! Neatly punched through the covers and Ravindra Jadeja scores his fifty. He reaches his milestone in 88 balls. 
08:30 (IST)

Hello and welcome to Day 2 of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali. The visitors will look to wrap up the Indian innings before the hosts gather any more moment. India will resume from their overnight score of 357/6. Stay tuned for more updates. 

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test LIVE Score and Updates: Hello and welcome to Day 2 of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali. The visitors will look to wrap up the Indian innings before the hosts gather any more moment. India will resume from their overnight score of 357/6. Stay tuned for more updates.

Day 1 report: Rishabh Pant was at his aggressive best on Friday but fell short of a century as India posted 357/6 on board on Day 1 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali.

India won the toss and opted to bat first. Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal forged a 52-run stand for the opening wicket before the former departed. Hanuma Vihari, the new number three, walked in to bat and impressed, scoring 58. He was even involved in a 90-run stand with Virat Kohli (45), who looked promising but gave away his wicket even before he could get to his fifty in his 100th Test match.

Ravindra Jadeja (45*) and Ravichandran Ashwin (10*) will resume India's innings, and will eye a total beyond 400. The Lankan bowlers will have to be cautious after they gave away too many no-balls. Lahiru Kumara sustained a niggle in his hamstring and left the field midway through Day 1. He did not return to bowl thereafter on Friday.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: March 05, 2022 11:03:14 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs Sri Lanka: Pacer Deepak Chahar ruled out of T20I series due to hamstring injury
First Cricket News

India vs Sri Lanka: Pacer Deepak Chahar ruled out of T20I series due to hamstring injury

The in-form bowler had suffered the injury during the third T20 International against West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday.

India vs Sri Lanka 2022 Schedule: Complete fixtures, match dates and timings, venue of all the matches
First Cricket News

India vs Sri Lanka 2022 Schedule: Complete fixtures, match dates and timings, venue of all the matches

India vs Sri Lanka 2022 Schedule: Here's all you need to know about the India vs Sri Lanka fixtures, venues, timings and squads

India vs Sri Lanka: Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of first T20I due to wrist injury
First Cricket News

India vs Sri Lanka: Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of first T20I due to wrist injury

Ruturaj played in the last T20I against West Indies where he got out cheaply.